Rochester Broadway Theatre League Receives $1 Million State Grant for Renovation Project

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) has been awarded $1 million in state funding, secured by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, to support renovations at the Joseph A. Floreano Entertainment and Education Center, located within the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

Announced on Wednesday, this grant marks the only state funding designated for the renovation of the center, a vital part of RBTL’s education and community programming.

“Arts are the way that we see our world around us and celebrate what makes who we are,” said Senator Cooney. “They are especially needed at this time… probably more than in decades of time.”

The renovation aims to enhance the space’s accessibility and functionality for educational programming, workshops, and community events, furthering RBTL’s mission to make the performing arts accessible to all.

For more information on RBTL’s upcoming season and ongoing initiatives, visit www.rbtl.org.