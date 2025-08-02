Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Pendragon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pendragon Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night delivers a fresh and delightfully offbeat take on the Shakespearean classic, transporting audiences from Illyria to a rustic Adirondack summer camp (Illyria Lake). It’s a bold creative risk that pays off—smartly tailored to the theatre’s North Country setting and infused with acoustic music and sharp comedic performances. This is not your high school Shakespeare; it's a version that breathes, dances, and sings in the language of the woods.

Twelfth Night begins with a shipwreck that separates twins Viola (Kelly McCarty) and Sebastian (Dylan Duffy). Believing her brother to be lost, Viola disguises herself as a young man named Cesario and enters the service of Duke Orsino (Will Sarratt). The Duke is hopelessly in love with the noblewoman Olivia (Joy Donze), who in turn falls for Cesario—unaware that Cesario is actually Viola in disguise. Meanwhile, a subplot of drunken antics and mistaken identities unfolds, driven by Olivia’s boisterous household and the self-serious steward Malvolio (Sam Balzac). As the threads of deception, affection, and ambition unravel, Shakespeare leads us to a joyful resolution where identities are revealed, lovers are reunited, and order is restored.

Setting Twelfth Night in a summer camp–hunting lodge hybrid might sound like a stretch, but it works. Pendragon’s adaptation leans into the Adirondack aesthetic with confidence and creativity, transforming the play into something both familiar and freshly original. The lodge-like set is beautifully done (kudos to scenic designer Connor Gallerani): warm, woodsy, and instantly evocative of lazy summer afternoons and bug spray.

The inclusion of live acoustic/indie folk music—courtesy of the duo Blessid Dirt—evokes the energy of Hadestown and Once, layering in a homespun musicality that heightens the emotional beats and comedic rhythms of the show. Though the modernized vibe admittedly took a few scenes to settle in, by the midpoint of Act I the adaptation had found its groove.

Subtle tweaks to the dialogue keep things grounded in the production’s summery setting without veering into parody or preciousness. Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the show’s comedic backbone: Malvolio. Played with exceptional rigidity and wry precision by Sam Balzac, this Malvolio is a walking rulebook—an uptight square surrounded by chaos. He’s a clear standout, earning laughs as the ultimate wet blanket undone by a troop of giddy pranksters.

Joy Donze’s Olivia also shines with an inspired take that channels the aura of a popular girl at the top of the social food chain—equal parts commanding and confused. The chemistry among the subplot characters crackles, their banter and physical comedy landing with sharp timing and infectious energy.

Modernizing Shakespeare can be a minefield—often distracting, sometimes gimmicky—but Pendragon’s approach proves that, when done with purpose and regional flair, it can unlock something truly special. This Twelfth Night is witty, warm, and wildly fun.

Pendragon Theatre’s Twelfth Night is a summer delight—clever, heartfelt, and uniquely Adirondack. Whether you're a Shakespeare devotee or just looking for an evening of smart, satisfying comedy, this production is worth the trip to Saranac Lake.

Tickets and more info at: pendragontheatre.org

