Renegades to Stage First-Ever Original Musical During Baseball Game

For the first time in history, an original musical will be staged during a baseball game. The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, taps local musical theatre professional Duane Joseph Olson to pen the project. The music is co-written by Matthew Woolever.

The Renegades Musical tells the story of two Renegades employees and the antics of the crowd. It is told in a number of 90-second chunks, between innings. It features seven original songs. The performers will be staged atop the dugouts at the stadium, Heritage Financial Park, which seats over 5,000.

The protagonist of the tale, Trey, is played by Zachary Spafford. "When he reached out to me about this project, I had no idea what to think. 'A musical during a baseball game? Can that even work?' However, trusting the brilliant mind that is Duane Joseph Olson, I know that this will be a performance to remember. From the songs to the cast, this show is going to knock you out of the park!"

"This project is a dream come true in a way. Growing up in a family of baseball fans, with a brother who was a varsity pitcher, and a grandfather who played in the minor leagues, my lack of hand-eye coordination must have come as a big disappointment. But the joke's on them because I'm beating my brother to the diamond," says Kate Glaser, who plays "The Bathroom Line Lady."

"We are so excited to roll out our Theme Night schedule for the 2025 season which continues to elevate our legendary game entertainment in new ways," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "With over half of our home games featuring a premium giveaway or a fireworks show, we invite the Hudson Valley to Find Your Fun this season at Heritage Financial Park."

The musical is co-produced by Kevin McCarthy, and choreographed by Cedric James.

The Renegades Musical will be performed on August 6th, when the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. as part of a jam-packed Renegades promotional schedule for 2025.

Group Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased at www.hvrenegades.com or over the phone by calling (845) 838-0094.

The cast includes Zachary Spafford, Zelda Rose Kosofsky, Kate Glaser, Daniel Pieffer, Brent Bruckner, Summer Bourlier, Samantha Vega, and Olson.

