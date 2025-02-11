Redhouse To Present LES TROIS DUMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Redhouse Arts Center continues their 24/25 Season with a poignant period drama, Les Trois Dumas by Charles Smith. This swashbuckling adventure features masquerade balls, romantic escapades, infamous historical figures, and racial politics of 19th century France from a modern American perspective. The production will run from February 21st to March 2nd.

“What I love about this play is that it has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for something entertaining and funny, something stirring and significant, something mystical and magical, something historically evocative, or just really cool costumes and sword fights, this play runs the gamut,” says Temar Underwood, Redhouse's Artistic Director and director of Les Trois Dumas.

Three generations of notorious Dumas appear in this play: General Thomas Dumas, the son of a French aristocrat and a black servant woman, was one of Napoleon's most prized generals. His son, Alexandre Dumas père, author of The Three Musketeers, lives life as daring and full of intrigue as the characters in his own plays and novels. His son, Alexander Dumas fils, struggles to come to terms with his father's apparent immoral lifestyle, his own racial heritage, and rumors of his grandfather's defection.

The cast of Les Trois Dumas is led by Marcus Naylor* as Alexandre Dumas père, who returns to Redhouse after a powerhouse performance as Troy in Fences; Donovan Stanfield as General Thomas Dumas, and Adrian Beck as Alexandre Dumas fils. The rest of the cast is filled out by local stalwarts: Binafer Dabu (George Sand), Jeremiah Thompson (Félix Harel), Josh Mele (Victor Hugo), Chelsea Colton (Ida Ferrier), Isaac Betters (General Napoleon), and Carolyn Chave (Marie Louis Dumas/Mademoiselle Mars).

Redhouse favorites return to the creative team: Tim Brown (Scenic Designer), Elissa Martin (Costume Designer), Tony Vadala (Sound Designer), Marie Yokoyama (Lighting Designer), Jakob Pepper (Properties Coordinator), Margot Vangel (Production Stage Manager), Bree Lincks and Caitlin Friedberg (Assistant Stage Managers). The team is bolstered by new faces Blake Segal (Pronunciation Coach) and Jeremy Stoller (Dramaturg).

This performance is rated PG-13 and has an approximate two and a half hour running time, with two brief intermissions.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, February 21 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 22 @ 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23 @ 2:00 PM***

Thursday, February 27 @ 7:00 PM

Friday, February 28 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 1 @ 2:00 PM ** and 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 2 @ 2:00 PM

Two ancillary events are also available: the VIP experience available to meet the Playwright on Saturday, February 22nd and talkback with the playwright on Sunday, February 23rd.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association, the union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**ASL Interpretation seating available

***Talkback following performance

Tickets are available at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

Comments