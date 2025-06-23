RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Ross 'Rosé' McCorkell to Star in FINDING NEVERLAND at OFC Creations Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ross 'Rosé' McCorkell will star as J.M. Barrie in OFC Creations Theatre's production of Finding Neverland next season.

Ross, better known as “Rosé,” is a Scottish-American performer and world-renowned drag queen, most recognized as a finalist on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rosé has made TV appearances on iCarly, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice, as well as recently on stage as Princess Diana in the original London production of The Diana Mixtape, Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at Geva, and Victor Garber in the NYC Off-Broadway production of the global hit, Titanique.

Rosé also recently voiced several characters in the new animated film, Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero. Earlier this year, Rosé co-produced and released their debut solo EP, “oh, boy,” available on all streaming platforms

Finding Neverland is OFC’s first musical in the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series. Performances run September 25-October 19, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, Finding Neverland tells the uplifting story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful, widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

The show's bubbly pop score comes courtesy of British singer Gary Barlow (formerly of the boy band Take That) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Eliot Kennedy, who's penned tunes for the likes of The Spice Girls and Bryan Adams. Weaving together real-life events and flights of fancy into the world of The Lost Boys and Captain Hook, OFC Creations is one of the first regional theatres to present Finding Neverland since the 2016 National Tour.

The entirety of OFC’s 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC’s Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country, continuing OFC’s inclusion of celebrities in featured roles across the season.

This season’s focus is centered around the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life’s journey. The series will include: Finding Neverland, the first Rochester-produced production and one of the first regional theatres in the country to perform, starring Ross 'Rosé' McCorkell as J.M. Barrie (From RuPaul’s Drag Race and Titanique); Emmet Otter Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, another regional premiere where again, OFC is one of the first to produce it in the country, starring Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin as Mrs. Alice "Ma" Otter (From Disney’s Outside the Box, Sesame Street); Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, a first Rochester-produced production, starring Garrett Clayton as The Grinch (From Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!); Hello, Dolly!, starring Elaine Hendrix from The Parent Trap; The Bodyguard: The Musical, the breathtaking romantic thriller starring Aliyah Khaylyn from NBC’s “The Voice;” and Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical, where our favorite ladies are back in a world premiere! Families come in all shapes and sizes, and OFC strives to reflect this beauty through their shows onstage and off.

