ROMEO AND JULIET Opens At Redhouse Arts Center February 13

Redhouse Arts Center continues its 2020 portion of its season with William Shakespeare's most famous play, Romeo and Juliet. New York based Director Melissa Rain Anderson will make her Redhouse debut after directing The Wolves at Syracuse Stage and La Cage Aux Folles at the Geva Center in Rochester, NY. She is a long time director for Geva having helmed the acclaimed productions of Spamalot, Hair and In The Heights.

Anderson puts a twist on this classic tale by setting it in a dystopian world on the edge of the apocalypse. One city, two households and a hatred so old that no one remembers its cause. Defying the barriers forged from their families loathing of one another, Romeo and Juliet risk everything for their love. Revenge, passion and a secret marriage lead the world's most famous star-crossed lovers to a harrowing end. Young love has never been as dangerous or delightful as it is in Shakespeare's romantic masterpiece, which will be brought to vivid life on the Redhouse stage, February 13th-23rd.

Redhouse Arts Center has once again assembled an impressive cast of actors. Starring as Romeo and Juliet, and making their Redhouse debuts are Noah Plomgren (Romeo) and Grace Daley Bydalek (Juliet). Also debuting are Gerald Owen (Tybalt), Emelie O'Hara (Mercutio) and Landon Tate Boyle (Benvolio).

Several Redhouse favorites are returning to our stage including Maxwel Anderson (Montague) who most recently played Charlie Brown in A Charlie Brown's Christmas, Collin Purcell (Prince) who most recently portrayed Roger in Redhouse's RENT, along with

Binaifer Dabu (Nurse), Donovan Stanfield (Capulet), Lynn Barbato (Lady Capulet), Derek Powell (Paris), Basil Allen (Friar Laurence), Alyssa Ashley-Otoski (Serving Man/Apothecary), Gretchen Martino (Sampson, Watchman Balthazar) and Ryan and Justin Dunn (Guards).

Production team members include scenic designer Apollo Mark Weaver, costume designer Donnie Williams, sound designer Anthony Vadala, lighting designer/production manager/technical director Scott Little, and stage manager Cynthia Reid. Rounding out the team will be assistant stage manager Margot Reed, assistant technical director Craig Costello, scenic artist Elizabeth Latella, wardrobe supervisor Kayla Johnson, and master electrician Joshua Reid.

Romeo and Juliet runs from February 13th-23rd at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400 South Salina Street. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street. For tickets and information for Romeo and Juliet, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org.





