Queer|Art Partners with Abrons Arts Center to Present 3rd Annual QUEER|ART|PRIDE Summer Showcase, June 3-13

Queer|Art, New York City's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists,has partnered with Abrons Arts Center in New York City to present Queer|Art|Pride 2019-the third edition of the annual summer showcase of new and recently completed work by alumni of the organization's celebrated Queer|Art|Mentorship program. More than 40 artists will participate in a 10-day extravaganza of public and community programs that include screenings, readings, performances, artist workshops, studio residencies, and more. All events will take place at Abrons Arts Center in the Lower East Side (466 Grand at Pitt Street).

The centerpiece of Queer|Art|Pride 2019 is the first-ever Queer|Art|Pride Book & Print Fair, taking place throughout the day on Saturday, June 8th, with work available for sale by 30+ participating artists, including Justin Vivian Bond, Dynasty Handbag, Pamela Sneed, Angela Dufresne, Carlos Motta, Geoff Chadsey, Liz Collins, Morgan Bassichis, and Camilo Godoy. Other featured artists participating in Queer|Art|Pride this year include painter Marco DaSilva, whose solo exhibition and newly commissioned mural project Em Casa: Brazilian Cutlery kicks things off on Monday, June 3rd, and Rodrigo Bellott, who will share a special preview screening of Blood-Red Ox, a new queer horror film, on June 5th. Additional events specifically for LGBTQ+ artists run throughout, including a community town hall and a full day of workshops accessible to all interested applicants for the 2019-2020 Queer|Art|Mentorship cycle (applications open May 12).

Queer|Art|Mentorship provides a year-long immersion in creative and professional development for LGBTQ+ artists, nurturing exchange between early-career and advanced-career artists in fields of Film, Performance, Literature, Visual Art, and Curatorial Practice. Going into its ninth year, Queer|Art|Mentorship has graduated 80 Fellows, with 51 Mentors, producing a diverse and vibrant community of filmmakers, writers, performers, curators, and visual artists. Queer|Art|Pride 2019 at Abrons Arts Center spotlights a broad range of work by alumni of the Queer|Art|Mentorship program and is curated by Queer|Art's Travis Chamberlain (Managing Director) and Río Sofia (Programs & Operations Coordinator).

For more information on events and bios of participating artists visit http://www.queer-art.org/pride

Photo Credit: Marco DaSilva





