Proctors Collaborative Announces Upcoming Events For June

Proctors Collaborative is excited to feature the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady and Saratoga Springs.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

Coming to Proctors, Schenectady:

A Juneteenth Celebration with Sidney Outlaw

2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19. GE Theatre at Proctors

Opera Saratoga's second annual Juneteenth concert features baritone Sidney Outlaw, who makes his opera debut with the company later in the season as Figaro in The Barber of Seville.

Raise Your Voice for CASA Kids

6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. GE Theatre at Proctors

Singing competition for people ages 13-24 to raise money for the CASA program (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Benefits children in Albany and Schenectady Family Courts who have been abused, neglected and sexually assaulted.

Dark Sarcasm, Pink Floyd Tribute Band

8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. GE Theatre at Proctors

Dark Sarcasm is a Pink Floyd tribute band based in the Albany, NY area. They focus on providing an authentic Pink Floyd experience. Playing songs from a variety of albums, such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, and more.

Coming to Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs:

Shaun Cassidy

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. The Great Hall

Shaun Cassidy, son of Tony award winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy award winner Shirley Jones (and half-brother of the late singer/actor David Cassidy), has had three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including "Da Doo Ron Ron", "That's Rock n' Roll", "Hey Deanie", and "Do You Believe In Magic?" In 2019, Cassidy took his self-penned music and storytelling show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, to the stage.