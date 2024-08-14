Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents BANDSTAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, The REV Theatre Company opens the third production of its 2024 season, “Bandstand,” playing at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through August 31st. See photos from the production.

It’s 1945 and the boys are back. As they struggle to adjust to life back home, a national radio contest inspires one soldier to create the first ever all-veteran swing band. With their eyes on the prize, this is the new fight for their lives.

Featuring the sounds of swing, jitterbug, and big band, as well as sizzling choreography, "Bandstand" is a timeless patriotic tribute to our war heroes and a potent examination of our post-war ideologies. It is the first musical sanctioned by GOT YOUR 6, a nonprofit supporting millions of veterans, service members, and their families across the country.

The cast of “Bandstand” is led by Dominique Scott as Donny Novitski and Katerina Papacostas as Julia Trojan. They are joined by Joanne Baum as Mrs. June Adams, Gianni Palmarini as Jimmy Campbell, James David Larson as Davy Zlatic, Kevin Luis as Nick Radel, Louis Jannuzzi III as Wayne Wright, and Jeffrey Kelly as Johnny Simpson.

The “Bandstand” company also features (in alphabetical order) Lindsay Lee Alhady, Stephen Blauch, Gino Bloomberg, Kaitie Buckert, Carly Caviglia, Chase Fontenot, Cassandra Gauthier, Coldin Grundmeyer, John Mezzina Hannigan, Hunter Henrickson, Sophia Hillman, Lilli Komurek, Michael Persson, Weston Pytel, Luke Rands, Sara Shomgard, Ronald Spoto, and Griffin Wilkins.

“Bandstand” is directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock with Music Direction by Alexander Tom, and Choreography by Patrick O’Neill in his REV debut. The Associate Choreographer is Kelly Sheehan. Dan Mullarney is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the “Bandstand” creative team include: Scenic Designers Marshall Pope and Chad Healy, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, and Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler. The Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy with Assistant Stage Managers Kevin Gregory Dwyer and Callista Payne. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2024 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

“Bandstand” features music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

“Bandstand” runs from August 14-31 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

