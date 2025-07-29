Photos: SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL at Bridge Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out opening weekend and a wave of critical and audience acclaim, South: A Nautical Musical enters its final weekend at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY. The world premiere musical, written and composed by Carmen Borgia and directed by Timothy Dakin-Dunn, will conclude its run on Sunday, August 3.

Set aboard a 19th-century ship teeming with runaways, pirates, and mysterious figures, South blends biting humor, haunting melodies, and theatrical spectacle in a bold story about the search for liberty, love, and landfall in a world adrift.

The cast features Julia Chen Myers as Arabella, Lee Hollis Bussie as Wheeler, Álvaro Medina as Hurley, Richard Koons as Captain Spar, and M’Lanie Hunter as Queen Margaret. The ensemble also includes Alison Davy, Jay Kerr, Johnny Martinez, Magnus Bush, Sarah Von Egypt, and Allegra Coons. Several cast members are members of Actors' Equity Association.

All performances take place at Bridge Street Theatre, located at 44 W. Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. Tickets are $37 for adults and $20 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at bridgest.org or by calling (518) 943-3894. Don’t miss your final chance to experience this whimsical and timely new musical.

Photo Credit: Bridge Street Theatre