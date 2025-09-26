Photos: Ross ‘Rosé’ McCorkell Stars in FINDING NEVERLAND at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OFC Creations is presenting the first Rochester-produced production of FINDING NEVERLAND, starring Ross “Rosé” McCorkell, best known from Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Off-Broadway’s Titaníque. See photos of the show.

The production runs September 25–October 19, 2025, as part of the “Broadway in Brighton” series at OFC Creations Theatre Center. The production also features costumes from the original national tour.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Finding Neverland tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie as he discovers inspiration through the imagination of four young brothers and their widowed mother. The boys’ make-believe adventures spark the creation of Peter Pan, leading Barrie to embrace a world of wonder and possibility.

The musical features a pop-inspired score by Gary Barlow and Grammy Award-winner Eliot Kennedy, weaving together real-life events and the magical world of Neverland. Directed by OFC’s Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, the production features McCorkell alongside returning cast members Channing Weir and David Autovino, with local youth actors joining the company.

Performances run through October 19, 2025, with professional performers from across the country rounding out the cast. Finding Neverland is presented through special arrangement.

Photo Credit: OFC Creations

The Cast of FINDING NEVERLAND

