Photos: Richard Kind, Christie Brinkley and More Lead CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY At Guild Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The international comedy sensation Celebrity Autobiography returned to Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York for one night only on Saturday, July 26, 2025. This Drama Desk Award-winning show featured a star-studded cast reading from the most jaw-dropping celebrity memoirs—verbatim. Check out photos from the show.

The cast included Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Christie Brinkley (model and author of Uptown Girl), Craig Bierko (UnREAL), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, RuPaul’s Drag Race), Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building), Sherri Shepherd (Straw, The Sherri Show), show creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Among the many highlights from the evening were side-splitting performances by Richard Kind as Vanna White and Jackie Hoffman as Arnold Schwarzenegger. Carson Kressley surprised Christie Brinkley with an excerpt from hew new memoir Uptown Girl while standing next to Brinkley on stage. Brinkley herself acted out selections from Khloe Kardashian's book, Strong Looks Better Naked.

Celebrity Autobiography has played to sold-out audiences around the world—from Broadway to London’s West End, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Sydney Opera House.

Created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the production features laugh-out-loud performances of real, unintentionally hilarious passages from celebrity tell-all's from Bieber, Beyoncé to Beyond.