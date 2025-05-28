Photos: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The REV Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, The REV Theatre Company raises the curtain on its 2025 season with the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” directed by Rice’s son Donald Rice. Check out photos from the show.

A timeless and iconic classic, this beloved rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is choreographed by Phil Colgan with music direction by Alexander Tom. E. Renée Gamez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the “Jesus Christ Superstar” creative team include: Scenic Designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, and Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler. The Production Stage Manager is Matt Silar with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Nico Padilla. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2025 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast features Ethan Hardy Benson as Jesus, Austin Turner as Judas, and Sophie Madorsky as Mary. They are joined by David Sattler as Pilate, Jamari Darling as Caiaphas, and Franco Tomaino as Annas.

The “Jesus Christ Superstar” ensemble features (in alphabetical order) Parker Aimone, Kolby Lamont Bates, Joshua Bess, Kailee Regan Brandt, Matt Donzella, Ryaan Farhadi, Timothy Matthew Flores, Maya Fortgang, J’Quay Gibbs, Karma Jenkins, Paige Anne Mills, Jessica Minter, Alexis Papaleo, Jonathan Reyes, Nigel Richards, and Nick Traficante.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Tickets can be purchased at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV’s box office at 315-255-1785.

