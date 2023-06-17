Photos: First Look at Joe Posa as Joan Rivers in THE B**CH IS BACK FOR HER 90TH BIRTHDAY

The performance took place on Thursday, June 8.
The Mansion of Saratoga kicked off its 801 Concert Series this summer with a tribute to Joan Rivers on what would be the caustic comic’s 90th birthday.
Check out the photos below!
On Thursday, June 8, award-winning actor and celebrity impersonator Joe Posa performed as Rivers on the Mansion's carriage house cabaret stage in his heartfelt hilarious 90-minute comedy concert tribute “The B**ch is Back for Her 90th Birthday!”
In order to promote the show and have a little fun, Joe headed to downtown Saratoga Springs in character to have a little fun with the locals and tourists. He was joined by Internet media personalities Jack Carpenter and Taylor Rao of "Two Buttons Deep." Followers of TBD know that Rao is a huge Joan Rivers fan.
The "Spa City," famous for its historic thoroughbred horse racing track, was agog at the spectacle.
“Joe was Joan’s favorite impersonator. It’s not just the clothes, the voice and the rapid fire jokes—all of which he gets perfect,” said Jeff Wodicka, managing partner of The Mansion of Saratoga. “He truly inhabits Joan's very-naughty-but-so-much-fun persona.”
Posa began performing as Rivers in 2004 and first met her in 2006 while he was impersonating her at a corporate event in Houston, Texas. In a planned schtick, Posa first took the stage to do his act when suddenly the real Joan Rivers, who was hired to be the evening's main performer, appeared to chase him off, barking “Get off my stage, b**ch.”
After that show the two stayed in touch over the next decade, last meeting in July 2014, two months before she died at age 81.
The character Midge Maisel from Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is heavily inspired by the life and career of Joan Rivers. The award-winning streamer series recently concluded this May.
The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 Concert Series returns to a “supper club" format for the 2023 season, with six outstanding Thursday night dinner shows in June, July, and August.
As in past years, Executive Chef Rick Bieber creates a full 3-course dinner, with three entrée choices. Dinner seating will begin at 6 p.m. on the Mansion’s tented deck. Arrive no later than 7 p.m. for dinner.
At 7:30 p.m., the party continues in the Mansion Carriage House Theatre when the doors open for the 8 p.m. performance. The acoustics in the 1866 wooden building are exceptional. For those who wish, there will be a full cash bar available prior to and during dinner as well as in the rear of the carriage house.
Tickets are $88 per show and include dinner as well as the performance. A cash bar is extra.
Purchase online at: Click Here
Next Up:
Dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals, as seen on "America's Got Talent"
Special guest Effie Passero of "American Idol" fame.
"Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards!"
23 year-old TikTok sensation delivers infectious covers of Sara Vaughan, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald.
"Still Within the Sound of My Voice"
Broadway veteran with perfect vocal match to The Songs of Linda Ronstadt. Rock, folk. light opera, even Mariachi.
"Memphis Magnetic"
New arrangements of classics by Al Green, Otis Redding, Ann Peebles, Sam & Dave and Elvis. With guitar player Doug Wamble.
Songs of Alan Menken
A family-friendly evening with Broadway's original "Aladdin" star. Hits from "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Newsies," "Little Shop of Horrors" and more.
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Jack Carpenter and Taylor Rao
The Mansion of Saratoga, Rock City Falls, N.Y. June 7, 2023.
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa and tourists
Joe Posa and tourists
Joe Posa
Joe Posa and a tourist
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
The Carriage House cabaret stage at The Mansion of Saratoga
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
Joe Posa
BRANDEN & JAMES will take the stage with Effie Passero at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thurs. June 22.
Stella Katherine Cole will perform at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thurs. July 13, 2023.
Videos
