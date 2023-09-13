Photos: First Look At A CHORUS LINE At The REV Theatre Company

The fourth and final production of The REV Theatre Company’s 65th Anniversary season, “A Chorus Line,” opens this evening at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The show runs through October 3rd.

“A Chorus Line” examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the “chorus line” of a new Broadway musical. Set in the 1970’s and based on real Broadway dancers’ stories, as told to fellow dancer and director/choreographer Michael Bennett, “A Chorus Line” strips away the anonymity of the chorus to reveal fascinating and dimensional artists. With its famous score, spectacular choreography, and historic legacy that includes Auburn, NY’s own Thommie Walsh (an original Broadway company member), “A Chorus Line” is both timeless and refreshingly honest.

“A Chorus Line” is directed and choreographed by Marc Kimelman with Music Direction by Alan J. Plado. Elle May Patterson serves as Associate Choreographer. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Lauren Emily Alagna as Kristine, Sierra Lai Barnett as Connie, Michael Bingham as Al, Kaitie Buckert as Bebe, Hallie Cercone as Sheila, Connor Coughlin as Don, Anthony DaSilva as Mike, Karli Dinardo as Cassie, Gabriella Enriquez as Diana, Treston Henderson as Richie, Adam Mandala as Greg, PJ Palmer as Mark, Jane Papageorge as Val, Jeff Skowron as Zach, Alex Smith as Bobby, Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul, Antonia Vivino as Maggie, Elizabeth Yanick as Judy, and Cullen Zeno as Larry. Ivan Bracy Jr., Maggie Dzina, Anna Hiran, Sarah Santos, and Devin Watson are the “A Chorus Line” swings.

Additional members of the creative team for “A Chorus Line” include: Scenic Designer Czerton Lim, Lighting Designer Dan Ozminkowski, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Alfonso Annotto, and Sound Designers Daniel Lundberg and Kevin Heard. The Production Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Callista Payne and Stage Management Intern, Maddie Bavely.

“A Chorus Line” runs from September 13 – October 3 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

Subscriptions for The REV’s 2024 season, including “Jersey Boys,” “Newsies,” “Bandstand,” and “May We All” are available now through October 3rd at Blue Light prices.