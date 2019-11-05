Pablo Cruise Announced At Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents the smooth rock band Pablo Cruise on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm. Tickets are $39-$59, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

The Pablo Cruise Band has been delivering rock music since 1975. The band currently consists of five members, David Jenkins(Guitar, Vocals), Cory Lerios (Keys, Vocals), Robbie Wyckoff(Vocals, Percussion), Steve Price(Drums, Percussion), and Larry Antonino (Bass, Vocals). Originating in San Francisco, CA, the band has proclaimed Pablo Cruise expresses a "honest, real, down to earth individual" with a "fun loving" side. This is exactly what their music encompasses. Their music has a combination of rock and soul that automatically makes you want to move. Their recordings are great, but there is nothing like seeing them live. They bring passion and energy to every song. Many songs open with beautiful instrumental by the band.

In a ten year span from 1975 to 1985, the band has made a reputable name for themselves in the industry. They have toured the United States, Canada, and Japan numerous times and have released 7 studio albums. Hit songs like "Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?" and "Love Will Find A Way " have helped pave the way for the band's success.

Pablo Cruise became the first band to play in a casino showroom and the first rock band to play Grand Ole Opry. After returning from a 20 year hiatus in 2005, they are back and better than ever. As the band says, "It's Good to be Live".







