One River Gallery Presents COLOR SPEAKS TRUTH, A One Man Show Of Works By Franck De Las Mercedes

Opening in Larchmont, NY this Saturday at One River School of Art + Design Gallery, is "Color Speaks Truth: A Solo Exhibition of Works by Franck De Las Mercedes".

"De Las Mercedes' work showcases a joyful energy through movement and color that pulls the viewer into the compositions. Once there, the viewer encounters explorations of various ideas of culture, political commentary and truth. This exhibition continues One River's goal to showcase New York artists with a strong voice who our students and community can learn from and engage with both on the visual level and to enhance their own art making journeys." --Carol Ward, Art Historian, Museum Consultant and Curator

Color Speaks Truth: A Solo Exhibition of Works by Franck De Las Mercedes is on view September - December 2019.

Franck de las Mercedes lives and works in New York City. His multifaceted body of work includes painting, collage, drawing, photography and writing. His paintings combine abstract figuration, journal entry, and hieroglyphic-like text, in energetic abstractions bursting with color. Franck's personal history, childhood memories and upbringing are extracted and combined with fragments of current events, family dynamics and books. Exploring the contrast between memory and present-day cultural context, Franck creates scenes of an emotionally charged urban landscape.





