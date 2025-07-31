OFC Creations Theatre Presents Stars of Stage and Screen in 2025-2026 Season

OFC Creations Theatre just announced the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a third year, after last season’s impressive lineup featured Tony and Emmy nominated actors from Hollywood and Broadway. OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC’s Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country, continuing OFC’s inclusion of celebrities in featured roles across the season.

This season’s focus is centered around the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life’s journey. The series includes: Finding Neverland, one of the first regional theatres in the country to perform; Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, another regional premiere where again, OFC is one of the first to produce it in the country; Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, a first Rochester-produced production; Hello, Dolly!; The Bodyguard: The Musical; and Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical, where our favorite ladies are back in a world premiere!

Stars of stage and screen already announced in this year’s season include: Ross ‘Rosé’ McCorkell as J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland (from Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Off-Broadway's Titaníque); Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin as Mrs. Alice "Ma" Otter (from Disney's Out of the Box and Sesame English) in Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas; The Grinch Who Stole Christmas: The Musical stars Garrett Clayton as The Grinch! (Garrett Clayton is best known from Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!); Hello, Dolly! features Elaine Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi (Disney’s The Parent Trap, SNL’s Superstar, & the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion) as well as Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder​ (Apple TV's For All Mankind and MGM's Respect) and Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl (Broadway's Motown The Musical and Once On This Island); and The Bodyguard: The Musical starring Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron (standout performer from Season 26 of NBC's The Voice)

Additionally, there are two special series add-ons! Home For The Holidays with The Calamari Sisters and A Night with Tyler Hardwick.