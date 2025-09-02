OFC Creations Theatre Presents FINDING NEVERLAND- Starring Ross (Rosé) McCorkell

OFC Creations 20th Anniversary season opens with Finding Neverland, Featuring Ross (Rosé) McCorkell from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Off-Broadway’s Titaníque.

OFC is one of the first theatres in the nation to be granted rights to the show after the 2016 national tour and even includes costumes from the tour!

Based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet, Finding Neverland tells the uplifting story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful, widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

Performances run September 25-October 19, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.