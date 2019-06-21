Margaret Cho's FRESH OFF THE BLOAT Tour Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Five time Grammy & Emmy nominated comedian Margaret Cho in her "Fresh Off The Bloat" Tour on Friday, July 19 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $39 - $69, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Comedian Margaret Cho brings her wildly popular Fresh Off The Bloat tour to Patchogue. Margaret was named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time while CNN named her one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy and has received rave reviews for the show with the Chicago Tribune saying Be it on-screen ( 30 Rock, Drop Dead Diva ) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn't changed in 2019. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian's voice has become more valuable than ever, given today's social climate, and Cho's material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to and sometimes in spite of her unapologetic delivery.

Launched in the fall of 2017, Fresh Off The Bloat has traveled worldwide for the past year and a half and is certainly her sickest stand-up comedy show to date. A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn't take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics.

Aptly titled, Fresh Off The Bloat, Margaret says, Fresh Off The Bloat is my sickest show to date. My grandmother said "You look like bloated as if you've been found dead in a lake after several days of searching." Koreans are the most savage of all the Asians. My new show is all about being fresh off drugs and drinking and suicide and coming back to life - finally fished out of the river Styx. It's meta. It's magical. It's me.





