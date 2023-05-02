Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2023 Limited Performance Series, adding to the previously-announced lineup of musicals in the theatre's 54th summer season. The series features stars of both the Mac-Haydn and Broadway, including George Dvorsky ("The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Passion") and Elizabeth Ward Land ("Amazing Grace," "Memphis," "The Scarlet Pimpernel").

Kicking off the Limited Performances is George Dvorsky's "Something Wonderful," featuring Mac-Haydn Music Supervisor Eric Shorey on piano with hits from the Great American Songbook. Chatham audiences have been captivated by Dvorsky's performances in "Urinetown" (2023), "Little Shop of Horrors" (2019), and for his Berkshire Theatre Award-winning performance as Daddy Warbucks in "Annie" (2018). Dvorsky is joined by Shorey, who has performed nationally as an actor including performances at Paper Mill Playhouse and Goodspeed Opera House.

A nod to the late composer, the Mac-Haydn will present a two-performance tribute revue featuring the works of the great Stephen Sondheim. The performances will feature a yet-to-be-announced all-star cast of Mac-Haydn favorites to celebrate the award-winning, influential work of the legendary composer and lyricist through a selection of his iconic tunes.

The Mac-Haydn's annual fundraising event returns with "Showstoppers," a single performance featuring the 2023 Mac-Haydn company members as they deliver show-stopping performances of musical theater's greatest hits - covering styles from classic to contemporary, with tunes by the most noteworthy composers in show business and from Broadway's biggest shows.

Back by popular demand following its debut in 2021, Elizabeth Ward Land returns her Bistro Award-winning cabaret, "Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt" to the Mac-Haydn stage. Land, who previously starred as Norma Desmond in the Mac-Haydn's "Sunset Boulevard'' (2019), traces her life and career to songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's vast catalogue, including "You're No Good," "Blue Bayou," "Frenesi," and "Long, Long Time."

Performance Details:

Limited Performances

Something Wonderful (August 5 at 8pm, August 11 at 3pm)

Sondheim Tribute Revue (August 23 at 8pm, August 25 at 3pm)

Showstoppers (September 2 at 12pm)

Still Within the Sound of My Voice (September 13 at 7pm)

Main Stage Season

42nd Street (June 22-July 2, 2022)

Footloose (July 6-July 16, 2022)

The Sound Of Music (July 20-July 30, 2022)

Godspell (August 3-August 13, 2022)

Jersey Boys (August 17-September 3 *Three Weeks!*)

The Marvelous Wonderettes (September 7-September 17, 2022)

Ticket sales are now open. For more information on the 2023 season, showtimes, and tickets, visit www.machaydntheatre.org/season-of-shows-2023.

About the Mac-Haydn Theatre

Founded in 1969, the Mac-Haydn Theatre strives to present innovative, diverse and professional musical theatre productions to the residents of Columbia County and beyond. We aim to cultivate young talent for careers in theatre and seek to provide a supportive environment for the creation of new musical theatre works.