MARY JANE by Amy Herzog to be Presented at Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre will present Obie and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award-winning playwright Amy Herzog’s MARY JANE, running May 22 through June 1, 2025, at its intimate Catskill performance space.

“An unflinching, beautifully observed portrait of caregiving and hope. One of the most affecting new American plays in recent memory.” The New York Times

At the center of MARY JANE is a single mother performing quiet acts of extraordinary heroism. Abandoned by her husband and faced with the unrelenting challenges of caring for a chronically ill two-year-old, Mary Jane leans on optimism, humor, and the fierce support of a circle of other women — played here by a stellar, all-female ensemble tackling multiple roles. With piercing insight and unexpected flashes of levity, Herzog’s play explores resilience, caretaking, and how much community means when trying to navigate the unimaginable.

“Both times I’ve seen this play, I’ve felt inspired—not by heroism but by everyday decency, empathy, competence and strength. In a world that often seems far from those values, Herzog’s play shines like a candle in the dark.” Time Out New York

“From the first time we read this script, we knew MARY JANE was a play we NEEDED to bring to our audiences here in Catskill,” says Bridge Street Theatre Artistic Director John Sowle. “We fought unsuccessfully for four years to obtain the performance rights, but until last year, when it was finally presented on Broadway, we’d had no luck. The day the Broadway production finished its run, we re-applied instantly and this time, at long last, we snagged them. For us, it’s one of the most luminous and compassionate plays of the past decade, and I know it’s going to be a life-changing experience for everyone who comes to see it here at Bridge Street.”

Directed by Zoya Kachadurian, the Bridge Street Theatre production of MARY JANE features Amy Crossman in the title role, supported by Roxanne Fay, Marianne Matthews, Clarissa Hernandez, and Renee Hewitt — each playing a dual role across the play’s two halves as the women who form Mary Jane’s makeshift family. Design is by John Sowle (lighting), Carmen Borgia (sets and sound), and Michelle Rogers (costumes), with stage management by Hannarose Manning.

