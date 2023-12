Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Rachel Kodweis - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN...AND OTHERS: AN EVENING OF SONG - The Company Theatre 62%

Carl Del Buono - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN...AND OTHERS: AN EVENING OF SONG - The Company Theatre 18%

Marshall Pokrentowski - LET IT BE: BEATLES CABARET - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 15%

John Penird - SINGING WITH THE BIG BANDS - Cider Mill Stage 6%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Donovan Stanfield - CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions 41%

Mark D'Amico - THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY - Blackfriars Theatre 12%

Katelyn Ortiz - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 10%

Tyler Spencer - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 8%

Melinda Buckley - MOTHER (AND ME) - Bridge Street Theatre 8%

Natasia Lee White - ‘CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions 7%

Matthew Cubillos - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 4%

John Lloyd Young - UNCHAINED MELODIES - View Arts Center 3%

Novis Fuller - ‘CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions 3%

Evelyn Oliver - ‘CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions 3%

Carter Calvert - CARTER CALVERT CELEBRATES CAROLE KING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

AshleySimone Kirchner - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company 31%

Thomas Mundell - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 9%

Caley Lacey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 6%

Amanda Kurey - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 4%

Maya Kraus - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Noah Alexander-Price - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 3%

Keith E. Childs, Stefan Uveges, & Barb Perrotto Herbert - BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 3%

Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Thomas Netter - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Betsy Rees - THE WEDDING SINGER - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

Alaina Olivieri - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 3%

Caley Lacey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Shannon Tompkins - A CHORUS LINE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

Mandi Gurell - EMOTIONAL BAGGAGE - Last Fool Productions 2%

Pam Bryan - CHICAGO - Seneca Community Players 2%

Cedrick James - KINKY BOOTS - Rhinebeck Theatre Society 2%

Marcus McGregor - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Rob Egan - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Hannah DeStefano - COMPANY - Utica Pioneer Players 1%

Denise Wornell - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%

Jonathan Benn - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 1%

Devan Eagan - CINDERELLA - CLT 1%

Patrick St. Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rome Capitol Theatre 1%

Emmilly Budge & Stefond Shepard - KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 1%

Lynne Czajka - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

AshleySimone Kirchner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 22%

Jayme Bermudez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 16%

Sarah Grace Houston - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 14%

Marc Kimelman - A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 13%

Jessica Wagner - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 7%

Elle May Patterson - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 6%

Richard Amelius - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 6%

Kory Yamada - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Chenango River Theatre 5%

Richard Amelius - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Ryan Kaszprak - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Donald Brenner - NUNSENSE - Bannerman Island Outdoor TheatreGi 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Ruman - END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre 26%

Gina Kowalski - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 7%

Rory Alexa - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 7%

Julia Squier - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 5%

Cheryl Zatt - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Kendall Del Buono - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 4%

Baylee Witter - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 4%

Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Sue Berger - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 3%

Kasi Krenzer Marshall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pittsford Musicals 3%

Kim-Denise Barnett - HELLO DOLLY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Cathy Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 3%

Kyle West - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Cassie Berry-Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Lynn Barbato King - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 2%

Tracy Edson - RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

Andrea Calarco - A CHORUS LINE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

Andrea Calarco - KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

Sarabell Wrigley - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Korrie Taylor - CLUE - CNY Playhouse 1%

Sherry Recinella - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Philip Corso - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%

Justin Newkirk - CINDERELLA - CLT 1%

Shannon DeAngelo - AMADEUS - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Oril Nativ - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gina Kowalski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 15%

Julia Squier - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 8%

Diane Spacher - RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 8%

Andrea Adamczyk - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Diane Barkley Spacher - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 6%

Andrea Calarco - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 6%

Wendy Zea - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Michael Gutierrez - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 5%

Tiffany Howard - A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Co 4%

Krista Grevas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Janice Ferger - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Zech Saenz - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Angie Andrea - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Emily Liberatore - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Barbara Kahl - LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Clara Jean Kelly - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Bella Fortunato - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Liz Porter Woods - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Juno Jacobs - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Michelle Rogers - I AM BARBIE - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Julia Squier - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 1%

Barbara Kahl - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 1%

Gregory Gale - GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Julia Adams - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Chenango River Theatre 1%

Barbara Kahl - GOOD PEOPLE - Franklin Stage Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater 59%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 19%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 8%

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 8%

CABARET - Maude Adams Theatre Hub 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sean Britton-Milligan - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 10%

James Alexander - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 9%

Brian Clemente - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 9%

Chuck Kraus - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 8%

Thomas Netter - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Keith E. Childs - BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 5%

Justin Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 5%

Tamara Cacchione - RENT - CENTERstage Productions 5%

Pam Rapoza - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 4%

Kyle West - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Rob Egan - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 3%

Ceara Windhausen - 13, THE MUSICAL - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 3%

Brian Clemente - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

Peter Loftus - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

Stacy Dumont - GUYS & DOLLS - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Blondean Young - THE COLOR PURPLE - B.L.A.A.C. 2%

Stephen Foust - THE WEDDING SINGER - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Michelle Storrs-Ryan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Courtnie Harrington - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Chris Boulter - CHICAGO - Seneca Community Players 2%

Dana Comfort - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 2%

Sara Baldwin - CINDERELLA - CLT 2%

Deena Conley - CABARET - SUNY Cortland 2%

Rena Gavigan - THE PROM - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Lynne Czajka - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Michael LoPorto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 14%

Esther Winter - RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 13%

Brynn Tyszka - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 9%

Joy Donze & Sarah Norris - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 8%

Bryan Knowlton and Kerby Thompson - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Owen Smith - ASSASSINS - Playhouse Stage Co. 6%

Jessica Wagner - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 6%

Robert Ross Parker - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

Melissa Rain Anderson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Syracuse Stage 5%

Brett Smock - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 5%

Richard Amelius - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 5%

Scott Weinstein - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 5%

Marc Kimelman - A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 4%

Richard Amelius - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Donald Brenner - NUNSENSE - Bannerman Island Outdoor TheatreGi 3%

Brett Smock - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Kory Yamada - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - 2023 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Carl Del Buono - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 7%

Bella Lupia - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 7%

Brian Sheldon - THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 6%

Carl Del Buono - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 6%

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 5%

Patrick White - DIG - SLCA-CTP 4%

Hector Manuel - THE WISDOM OF EVE - The Company Theatre 4%

Jennifer Van Iderstyne - THE REVOLUTIONIST - Schenectady Civic Playhouse 4%

Duane Joseph Olson - THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE - Rhinebeck Theatre Society 3%

Jeannie Woods - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

Evan Jones - BURIED CHILD - Albany Civic Theater 3%

Laura Darling - MACWRECK - Confetti Stage, Inc 3%

Olivia Semsel - THE WOLVES - CNY Playhouse 3%

Philip Corso - ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES - 90 Miles Theatre Company 3%

Kasi Krenzer Marshall - THE PALACE OF THE MOORISH KINGS - Out of Pocket, Inc 3%

Diana DiGrandi - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Jane Langan - REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Bob Frame - THE DECEPTION OF KATHRYN VASK - Auburn Players Community Theatre 2%

Natasia Lee White - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CNY Playhouse 2%

Peter Risafi - TWELFTH NIGHT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Kate Murray - AMADEUS - Cider Mill Stage 2%

William Edward White - THE QUEEN OF BINGO - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

Angela Ledtke - CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 2%

Rodney Hudson - PROOF - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Bob Dumont - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lindsay Warren Baker - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 10%

Angelique Powell - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 8%

Margaret Hall - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Sarah Norris - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 6%

Kerby Thompson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Jean-Remy Monnay - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Black Theatre Troup of Upstate NY 6%

Zach Curtis - LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 5%

Suzi Takahashi - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Patti Lewis Brown - THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Jesse Jou - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Kate Rose Reynolds - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Temar Underwood - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

LISA MONDE - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 3%

Deena Conley - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Garrett A. Heater - AKTION - Garrett A. Heater 3%

Steven Patterson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Robert Hupp - OUR TOWN - Syracuse Stage 2%

Richard Amelius - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Kerby Thompson - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Melissa Crespo - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Syracuse Stage 2%

Margo Whitcomb - EAST OF BERLIN - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Sandra Boynton - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Will Kempe's Players 1%

Thomas R Gordon - TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%

LISA MONDE - TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%

Thomas R Gordon - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 19%

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 4%

CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 3%

SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 3%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 2%

THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 2%

RENT - CENTERstage Productions 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 2%

HELLO DOLLY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 1%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 1%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CNY Playhouse 1%

ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 10%

RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 8%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 6%

SECRET HOUR BY JENNY STAFFORD - Capital Repertory Theatre 6%

HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 5%

A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 3%

DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - Gene Frankel Theatre, NY 3%

MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Syracuse Stage 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 2%

EAST OF BERLIN - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

OUR TOWN - Syracuse Stage 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 1%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Redhouse Arts Center 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Darling - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 11%

Leo Lei - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 10%

Brian Clemente - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 10%

Paul Jon Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 9%

Brodie McPherson - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 8%

Scott Tunkel - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Andrew Hughes - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 5%

Garrett Coons & RJ Rapoza - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 4%

Courtnie Harrington - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Sydney Woods - KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 3%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 3%

Brodie McPherson - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 3%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - CLUE - CNY Playhouse 2%

John Sowle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

William Edward White - RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

Brodie McPherson - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 2%

Gabrielle Button - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Matthew McCaffery - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 2%

Gillian Frame - THE DECEPTION OF KATHRYN VASK - Auburn Players Community Theatre 2%

Bob Dumont - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 2%

John Norine Jr - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Gabirelle Button - AMADEUS - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Bob Dumont - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brewster Theater Company 1%

Brodie McPherson - THE WISDOM OF EVE - The Company Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Paul Jon Davis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 13%

Leo Lei - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 9%

Travis McHale - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Hayley Garcia Parnell - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 7%

Paul Hudson - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 5%

Scott Monnin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 5%

Willie David Short - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 4%

José Santiago - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 4%

Colleen Doherty - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Syracuse Stage 4%

Matthew Webb - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Reid Sullivan - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 4%

Grant E. Merges - DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Marie Yokoyama - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

John Sowle - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Eric Behnke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

JD Hopper - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Dan Ozminkowski - A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 3%

Eric Behnke - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Matthew Weisgable - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Robert Healey - JUMP - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Julie Duro - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 2%

J.D. Hopper - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Matthew Webb - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

Grant E. Merges - LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 1%

Scott Holdredge - TOLIVER & WAKEMAN - Franklin Stage Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Hibbard - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rome Capitol Theatre 31%

Elizabeth Sterling - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 8%

Brian Axford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 8%

Tom Odell - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 7%

Alessandro Martellaro - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 6%

Colin Keating - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 5%

Josh Clanton - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 4%

Erica Moser - HEATHERS - CNY Playhouse 3%

Meredith Beckley& Adam Chandler - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 3%

Rob Soricelli - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Kaylee Millerd - CHICAGO - Seneca Community Players 2%

Berry Ayers - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Matthew Woolever - HELLO DOLLY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Colin Keating - A CHORUS LINE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

Michelle Storrs-Ryan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Joanne and Paul Schubert - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Sonny DeWitt - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Paul and JoAnne Schubert - THE PROM - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Philip Corso - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%

John Krause - COMPANY - Utica Pioneer Players 1%

Paula Bacorn - 13 THE MUSICAL - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Berry Ayers - THE PIRATES OF PENZNACE - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Paul & JoAnne Schubert - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Greg Unangst - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Utica University Theatre 1%

Sonny DeWitt - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cider Mill Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Brian Axford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 25%

Hawkins Gardow - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 14%

Jeff Theiss - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 10%

Nicolas Guerreo - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 10%

Canaan J. Harris - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 8%

Shoshana Seid-Green - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Alan J. Plado - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 8%

Brian Cimmet - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 6%

Vicky Gordon - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Chenango River Theatre 6%

Amanda Kristin Cox - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 4%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 9%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 8%

SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 8%

CHICAGO - Covey Theatre Company 5%

ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 4%

RENT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Coach House Players 4%

XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 3%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 3%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 3%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - B.L.A.A.C. 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - CLT 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

HELLO DOLLY - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 13%

RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 11%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 9%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 5%

THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Syracuse Stage 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 5%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 4%

HONKY TONK ANGELS - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 3%

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Chenango River Theatre 3%

EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Bannerman Island Outdoor TheatreGi 2%

DOUBLE TROUBLE - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O Connell 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

WE WANT MORE - CNY Playhouse 16%

SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 14%

CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger Theater 13%

HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 9%

CORN: THE MUSICAL - Fort Salem Theater 9%

AKTION - Garrett A. Heater 8%

THREE TURNS AT THE GUN HILL DINER - Brewster Theater Company 8%

MACWRECK! - Confetti Stage, Inc. 7%

FREEMONT - Fort Salem Theater 7%

SOLSTICE - Company of Curiosities 6%

HEAVY HEAVEN - Theatre LATEA 3%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 24%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 13%

SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 10%

MUPPETS CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 8%

HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 8%

FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 7%

MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 6%

TENDER RAIN - Syracuse Stage 4%

I AM BARBIE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Syracuse Stage 3%

TOLIVER & WAKEMAN - Franklin Stage Company 2%

THE END OF HISTORY - Building Company Theater 2%

TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 2%

GENE & GILDA - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Kitchen Theatre Company 1%

RUDE MECHANICS - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

HOW TO MELT ICE: OR HOW THE COYOTE FELL IN LOVE WITH THE BUTTERFLY - Boundless Theatre Company and New Perspectives Theatre Company 1%

9/10 - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ariana Kizu Rivera - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 9%

Sophie Geis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 7%

Zachary Kaiser - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Josh Hoyt - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 4%

Joshuah Patriarco - JEKYLL & HYDE - Coach House Players 3%

Arianna Dreher - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Marlena Rowe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

Camille Millar - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 3%

David Quiñones Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Adam Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 2%

Mary Kate Barnett - THE PROM - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Stefan Uveges - BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 2%

Hayley Briner - BULLETS OVER BROADWAY: THE MUSICAL - Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 2%

AJ Halsey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company 2%

Maggie Stephens - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Claire Bosley - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 2%

Talent Davis - RENT - CENTERstage Productions 2%

Brittany Glenn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Shawn Olander-Hahn - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Bella Lawrence - CINDERELLA - CLT 2%

Elisha Clause - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Courtnie Harrington - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 1%

Chris Toia - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 1%

Hannah DeStefano - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rome Capitol Theatre 1%

Kaylie Barbosa - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Vincent DiPeri - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 9%

Alvis Green Jr. - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 8%

Weston Pytel - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Daniel Jameson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 6%

Jay Simmons - RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 5%

Abby Rice - RAGTIME - JCC Centerstage 5%

Nelly Bryce - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Stephen Sheffer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Ceara Windhausen - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Redhouse Arts Center 4%

Tess Jonas - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Thom Miller - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Max Morter - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Jessica Wagner - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Aubry Alvino - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Alondra Hughes - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Daniel Jameson - ASSASSINS - Playhouse Stage Co. 2%

Tyler Spencer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Carl Del Buono - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Maggie Kuntz - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Caelie Scott Flanagan - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Co 2%

Samantha Marisol Gershman - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Kristin Cox - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Aaron Galliagan-Stierle - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Karli Dinardo - A CHORUS LINE - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Nicole Zelka - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Playhouse Stage Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jill Rittinger - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 7%

David Quinones Jr. - THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 6%

JJ Buechner - POPCORN FALLS - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Jared West - FREEMONT - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Jack Sherman - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 4%

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Justin Jones - AMADEUS - Rome Community Theater 3%

Wendy Urban-Mead - THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE - Rhinebeck Theatre Society 3%

Adam M. Coons - DIG - SLCA-CTP 2%

Philip Detrick - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 2%

Laura Graver - DIG - SLCA-CTP 2%

CJ Roche - CLUE - CNY Playhouse 2%

Sam Eisenbaum - REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Richard Stoodley - AMADEUS - Rome Community Theater 2%

CJ Roche - AKTION - Garrett A. Heater 2%

Jess Ruby - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 2%

Richard Steele - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 2%

Christopher Gladysz - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Qifei Wang - ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES - 90 Miles Theatre Company Inc. 2%

Evan Jones - AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Isaac Weber - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Jeannine Trimboli - END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre 1%

Will Anderson - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Performing Arts of Woodstock 1%

Ellen Cribbs - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 1%

Cameron Clarke-Stevens - END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alexander Heck - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Black Theatre Troup of Upstate NY 10%

Marina Shay - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 6%

Carl Del Buono - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 6%

Catherine Gaffney - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Tyler Nye - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 5%

Adam Thomas Smith - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 5%

Ryan Canavan - LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 4%

Whit K. Lee - SECRET HOUR BY JENNY STAFFORD - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Campbell McDade Clay - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERL - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Sammi Cohen - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERL - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Barbara Bayes - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Rachael Chau - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Kelly McCarty - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Joanie Anderson - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Shannon Haddock - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Lisa Jill Anderson - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Bianca Stinney - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 2%

Derek Emerson Powell - THE END OF HISTORY - Building Company Theater 2%

Sean Massey - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Shonita Joshi - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Ahsan Ali - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Q'ubilah Sales - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 2%

Leigh Strimbeck - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Philip Detrick - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERL - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

Samuel Shurtleff - TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 9%

FREEMONT - Fort Salem Theater 5%

RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 5%

THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE - Rhinebeck Theatre Society 4%

END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 4%

AMADEUS - Rome Community Theater 4%

SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 4%

HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 3%

THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

THREE TURNS AT THE GUN HILL DINER - Brewster Theater Company 3%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

THE REVOLUTIONIST - Schenectady Civic Playhouse 3%

DIG - Harbinger Theater 2%

CLUE - CNY Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - CNY Playhouse 2%

RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

THE PALACE OF THE MOORISH KINGS - Out of Pocket, Inc 2%

CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 2%

THE WISDOM OF EVE - The Company Theatre 2%

MACWRECK - Confetti Stage, Inc 2%

AKTION - Garrett A. Heater 2%

AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 2%



Best Play (Professional)

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 10%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Capital Repertory Theatre 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Syracuse Stage 6%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Black Theatre Troup of Upstate NY 5%

FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 5%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

9/10 - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 5%

SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 4%

HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 3%

DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 2%

MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Will Kempe's Players 1%

EAST OF BERLIN - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%

I AM BARBIE - Bridge Street Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

AIDA - Finger Lakes Opera 48%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Syracuse Opera 33%

PUCCINI - Chelsea Opera 8%

THE PARTING - Chelsea Opera 6%

SUOR ANGELICA - Chelsea Opera 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Waters - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 13%

Marc Christopher - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 12%

Brodie McPherson - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 11%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 10%

Christopher James Lupia - CLUE - CNY Playhouse 5%

Duane Joseph Olson - KINKY BOOTS - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Madeleine Guy - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 5%

Dana Comfort - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 4%

Richard Prouse - THE ICEMAN COMETH - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Sonny DeWitt - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 3%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - BRIGHT STAR - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Navroz Dabu - RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 3%

Sonny DeWitt - AMADEUS - Cider Mill Stage 2%

John Frank - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

Kat Fronheiser - AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Jennie Casey Sinnott - DIG - Harbinger Theater 2%

Sonny DeWitt - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Philip Corso - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 2%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Christopher Gladysz - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Bob Dumont & Christopher Gladysz - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Christopher James Lupia & Olivia Semsel - THE WOLVES - CNY Playhouse 1%

Marie Weinfurt - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 1%

Navroz Dabu - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Oswego Players 1%

Philip Corso - ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeffrey T. Perri Jr - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 13%

David McQuillen - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%

Darin V. Himmerich - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Chad Healy - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

Natalie Eslami - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Tim McMath - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Jeff Kmiec/Milo Bue - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 4%

Natalie Eslami - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Madeleine Guy - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Zach Curtis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 4%

David Stiles - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 3%

Darin Himmerich - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

John Sowle - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Madeleine Guy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Natalie Eslami - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Jack Golden - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Rozy Isquith - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

David McQuillen Robertson - SECRET HOUR BY JENNY STAFFORD - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Milo Bue - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Mariana Sanchez - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Syracuse Stage 2%

Ahna Packard - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Ahna Packard - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

John Sowle - EAST OF BERLIN - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Justin Hooper - LEND ME A TENOR - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Scott Adam Davis - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dani Pechioli - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 34%

Katie Fitzmorris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 8%

Tommy Rosati - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 7%

Anthony Vadala - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 6%

Tom Moeller - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Garrett Coons - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 5%

Noah Taylor - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Scott Hoskins - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Joshua Horowitz - DIG - Harbinger Theater 3%

Stephen Shepherd - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 3%

Matt Mascelli - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Tom Moeller - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Joshua Horowitz - THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 2%

Mike Kane - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Nic MacLane & Stephen Shepherd - HEATHERS - CNY Playhouse 2%

Bob Dumont - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brewster Theater Company 2%

William Edward White - RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

William Edward White - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Oswego Players 2%

Lily Sgroe - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 1%

Nic MacLane - WE WANT MORE - CNY Playhouse 1%

Mike Kane - AMADEUS - Cider Mill Stage 1%

Montana Hooker - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Cultural Arts Coalition 1%

Robert G. Searle - BETRAYAL - CNY Playhouse 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tommy Rosati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 17%

Julian Evans - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Andy Evan Cohen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 6%

Willie David Short - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 6%

Rich Miller - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Company 4%

LISA MONDE - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 4%

Seth Asa Sengel - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Jonathan Langberg - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Seth Asa Senegel - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Daniel Lundberg - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 3%

Lindsay Putnam - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Andy Evan Cohen - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 3%

The Roly Polys - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Ian Easterwood - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Kyle Jensen - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Daniela Hart & UptownWorks - ESPEJOS: CLEAN - Syracuse Stage 2%

Sam Silva - EVITA - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Hughes - PUCCINI - Chelsea Opera Company 2%

Seth Asa Senegel - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Seth Asa Sengel - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

John Sowle - RUDE MECHANICS - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

LISA MONDE - TEACH ME HOW TO DIE - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 1%

Carmen Borgia - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Kevin Bartlett - TOLIVER & WAKEMAN - Franklin Stage Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Stahl - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre 6%

Josh Hoyt - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company 5%

Samantha Mileski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Coach House Players 4%

Noah Casner - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Elizabeth Corey - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 4%

Talent Davis - SISTER ACT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 4%

Chris Lupia - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - CNY Playhouse 3%

Amaya Ridley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 3%

Nate River - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre444 3%

Mikey LoBalsamo - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Jennifer Lefsyk - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Emily Jenkins - SPRING AWAKENING - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Stephen Shepherd - CHICAGO - Seneca Community Players 2%

Brittany Leigh Glenn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 2%

Molly Kirby - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company 2%

Dan Williams - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Samantha Vega - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Fay Gerbes Pacht - ANNIE - 90 Miles Theatre Company 2%

Peyton VanDerHayden - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Maude Addams Theater Hub 2%

Evan Burmeister - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Eric Feldstein - CHICAGO - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Josh Beckinsale - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 2%

Abbie C. Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 1%

Noah Alexander-Price - ROCK OF AGES - Rome Community Theater 1%

Alexis Martin - KINKY BOOTS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marc Christopher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 10%

Trevor Shingler - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 7%

Carl Del Buono - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 7%

Evelyn Oliver - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

Anna Sprau - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 5%

Steve Raymond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 4%

Miranda Rose Blood - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 4%

Arjaye Johnson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The REV Theatre Co 4%

Teddy Best - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Brandon Jones - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 3%

Aubrey Alvino - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Dylan Holt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Christopher Carl - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Cerreta - XANADU - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany Fitch - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Tamarin Ythier - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Cathleen O'Brien - INTO THE WOODS - The REV Theatre Company 2%

Katelyn Ortiz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Molly Rose McGrath - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company 2%

Josh Lococo - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Leslie Dame - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Sanchi Pandey - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Sanchi Pandey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Austin Mirsoltani - LITTLE WOMEN - Bristol Valley Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Victoria Nieves - THE MOTHERFU*KER WITH THE HAT - HARBRINGER 10%

Sean Mahoney - REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 9%

Christopher C. Conway - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 6%

Kelly Sienkiewicz - THE REVOLUTIONIST - Schenectady Civic Playhouse 5%

Emily Jenkins - FREEMONT - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Amber Acosta - DIG - SLCA-CTP 4%

Aaliyah Al-Fuhaid - CUSTOM CUTS - Harbinger 4%

Kathy Burke Egloff - THE BOOK OF WILL - CNY Playhouse 4%

Danny Perez - THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 3%

Jon Froelich - THE SEAGULL - The Company Theatre 3%

Aleyse Crist - THE LARAMAIE PROJECT - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 3%

Ged Owen - RICHARD II - The Company Theatre 3%

Luke McGee - FREEMONT - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Siobhan Shea - THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater 2%

Yelena Bregman - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 2%

Matthew Steele - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CNY Playhouse 2%

TJ Collins - DIG - SLCA-CTP 2%

Jael Lopez - THE WISDOM OF EVE - The Company Theatre 2%

Alex Taylor - RADIUM GIRLS - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

George Prisco - ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES - 90 Miles Theatre Company 2%

Karis Wiggins - AKTION - Garrett A. Heater 2%

Amy Hathaway Gilbert - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Ben Kistinger - INHERIT THE WIND - Brewster Theater Company 1%

Bella Cedena - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Whit K. Lee - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Alexander Heck - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 7%

Jess Ruby - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 6%

Kit Prelewitz - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre 6%

Alice Johnson - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Anna Gion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Derek Emerson Powell - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Zach Curtis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Lou Trapani - TWELFTH NIGHT - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 3%

Sean Massey - MISERY - Bristol Valley Theater 3%

Scott Lilly - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 3%

Blake Segal - OUR TOWN - Syracuse Stage 3%

Brenden Gotham - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Isabella Nicdao - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Morgan Heyward - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 2%

Hannah Karpenko - MAGICAL THINKING - Bristol Valley Theater 2%

Katelyn Ortiz - OUR TOWN - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Michael Lake - HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS - Troy Foundry Theatre 2%

Mikey LoBalsamo - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Drew Bondy - DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY 2%

Evan Simone Frazier - THE CAKE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Amanda Ferguson - I AM BARBIE - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Nicholas Wilder - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%

JD Scalzo - EAST OF BERLIN - Bridge Street Theatre 1%

Mikey LoBalsamo - UNNNECESSARY FARCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 21%

SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon 13%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Salem Theater 12%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%

13, THE MUSICAL - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 10%

BARE: A POP OPERA - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fort Salem Theater 6%

13 THE MUSICAL - Cider Mill Stage 5%

SEUSSICAL - Broadway Upstate 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

PURE POE: THREE TALES OF THE MACABRE - Capital Repertory Theatre 41%

THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre 24%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company 17%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Cortland Repertory Theatre 12%

HARRIET TELLS IT LIKE IT IS - Capital Repertory Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC) 10%

The Company Theatre 9%

Playhouse Stage Company 9%

Fort Salem Theater 8%

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 6%

CNY Playhouse 5%

Harbinger Theater 4%

The Covey Theater Company 3%

Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Rome Community Theater 3%

Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre 3%

Theatre444 3%

Cider Mill Stage 3%

Bridge Street Theatre 3%

Albany Civic Theater 3%

Out of Pocket, Inc 2%

Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 2%

Brewster Theater Company 2%

Syracuse Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

Seneca Community Players 1%

Confetti Stage Inc. 1%

Center for the Arts of Homer 1%

Utica University Theatre 1%