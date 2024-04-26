THE TURNAWAY PLAY Comes to the Kitchen Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Theatre Company's 2023-2024 Main Stage season will end with THE TURNAWAY PLAY by Ithaca-based Lesley Lisa Greene. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Diana Greene Foster's groundbreaking research and resulting book, The Turnaway Study, inspired the play. For the study, 1,000 women were followed over five years to track the consequences of either having or being denied abortions. The Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, Attorneys at Law are generously sponsoring the play.

About the play: THE TURNAWAY PLAY explores abortion, stigma, and women's autonomy. From a lecture hall to the research office to the real women of the study, the play focuses on the true stories behind reproductive choices. THE TURNAWAY PLAY presents the issues through honest and compelling narratives, encouraging audiences to deepen their understanding of reproductive health. It is a thought-provoking and resonant theatrical experience that will ignite important conversations long after the curtain falls.

Producing Artistic Director Rachel Lampert directs the play. “I am excited to have this play on the season for many reasons. The topic is torn from today's front pages. It is a world premiere and it is written by longtime colleague and collaborator Lesley Lisa Greene. So, we expand the canon and nurture artists while giving KTC audiences an exciting theatrical experience."

The creative team includes Kent Goetz (set design), Eric Behnke (lighting design), Lisa Boquist (costume design), Jen Pearcy-Edwards (assistant director), and Claire Chesne (assistant lighting designer). Jen Schilansky (production stage manager) and Riley Israel (assistant stage manager) return to the Kitchen. The actor company is Barbara Geary (Dr. Foster), Lu Chávez* (Luisa/Sophia/Martina), Sylvie Yntema (Serena/Kiara/Jada), and Montana Lampert Hoover* (Rhonda/Brenda/Amy). *Member Actors' Equity Association.

For information about the show's events, visit the Kitchen Theatre website: www.kitchentheatre.org.