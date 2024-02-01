Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Susan Derry - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Marianna Constable - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Luis Sandoval Zapata - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Kresge - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trevor Bowen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rob Tessier - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Sarah Rasmussen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Matt Moore - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Aaron Posner and Teller - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Ensemble (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jiyoun Chang - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chris Zavadowski - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Marika Countouris - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Musical (Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Maggie Saffian - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Justine 'Icy' Moran - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jack Tessier - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sandra Gumuzzio - LA VALENTÍA - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brandon Roak - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Crawford - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andre Pluess - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshua Ewalt - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Omar Cruz Navarro - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Pryor - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paloma de Vega - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

GALA Hispanic Theatre