Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Washington, DC!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Susan Derry - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Marianna Constable - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Luis Sandoval Zapata - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessica Kresge - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Trevor Bowen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rob Tessier - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Sarah Rasmussen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Matt Moore - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Aaron Posner and Teller - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Ensemble (Professional)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jiyoun Chang - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chris Zavadowski - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Marika Countouris - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies
Best Musical (Professional)
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Maggie Saffian - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Justine 'Icy' Moran - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jack Tessier - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sandra Gumuzzio - LA VALENTÍA - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brandon Roak - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Scott Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sam Crawford - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andre Pluess - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Ewalt - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Omar Cruz Navarro - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Michael Pryor - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Paloma de Vega - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
GALA Hispanic Theatre
Videos
|The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)
|Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)
|Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04) VIDEOS
|Cirque Mechanics
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
|The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (2/01-2/25)
|Tempestuous Elements
Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
|American Festival Pops Orchestra: American Icons
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
|Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
|Alma Ensemble
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
|National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You