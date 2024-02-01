Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Washington, DC!

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 2 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK. Photo 4 Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Susan DerryNATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Marianna Constable - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Luis Sandoval Zapata - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessica Kresge - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Trevor BowenRIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rob Tessier - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Sarah Rasmussen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Matt MooreLARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Aaron Posner and Teller - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Ensemble (Professional)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan MartinCINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jiyoun ChangRIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Chris Zavadowski - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Marika Countouris - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Musical (Professional)
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Maggie Saffian - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Justine 'Icy' Moran - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jack Tessier - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Sandra Gumuzzio - LA VALENTÍA - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Brandon Roak - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Scott DavisRIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sam CrawfordTHE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andre PluessRIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Joshua Ewalt - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Omar Cruz Navarro - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Michael PryorLARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Paloma de VegaLA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
GALA Hispanic Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Round House Theatre

The painful slow journey for understanding as to what normalcy or perceived sanity is --when a family member is suffering from bipolar illness--- is explored with heartbreaking poignancy, almost brutal honesty and with deadpan caustic humor in the musical Next to Normal. Now playing at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre, this almost totally sung-through musical caught me up in its oddly satisfying emotional pulse. I fell into its compelling pull as the trauma of a family experiencing the highs and lows of bipolar illness unfolded.

2
Indira Varma And John Lithgow To Be Honored At Shakespeare Theatre Companys Annual Gala Photo
Indira Varma And John Lithgow To Be Honored At Shakespeare Theatre Company's Annual Gala

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the star-studded line-up and honorees to be celebrated at its annual Gala on April 15, 2024.

3
NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PALACIOS SISTERS & More Lead Washington DCs September 2023 Top Pic Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PALACIOS SISTERS & More Lead Washington DC's September 2023 Top Picks

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top picks for February 2024 including Next to Normal, The Palacios Sisters and more!

4
Interview: Theatre Life with Stephen Oremus Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Stephen Oremus

Today’s subject Stephen Oremus has been living his theatre life for many years now as a music director/pianist/orchestrator/arranger/musical supervisor. His career is something many of us dream of having but very few of us actually achieve. His current project brings him full circle. Stephen is the Musical Supervisor/Arranger/Orchestrator for Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage production of tick, tick..BOOM! which is running through February 4th in the Eisenhower Theater. Stephen was the show’s original Orchestrator/Arranger/Musical Director in 2001. His work can be heard on the original cast recording.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Videos

New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04)Tracker VIDEOS
Cirque Mechanics in Washington, DC Cirque Mechanics
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective in Washington, DC The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (2/01-2/25)
Tempestuous Elements  in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements 
Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
American Festival Pops Orchestra: American Icons in Washington, DC American Festival Pops Orchestra: American Icons
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
Martha Graham Dance Company in Washington, DC Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
Alma Ensemble in Washington, DC Alma Ensemble
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine in Washington, DC National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You