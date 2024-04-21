Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL at Proctors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHICAGO THE MUSICAL is the longest running musical revival on Broadway, and is no stranger to packing an audience. The National Tour of CHICAGO visits Proctors Theatre in Schenectady for two short nights, and anyone who has the chance to view it is in for a treat. Their opening performance on Friday was welcomed with a lively audience, and patrons were buzzing to see this production.

Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart and Kailin Brown as Velma Kelly

credit: Jeremy Daniel

The iconic roles of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart are played by Kailin Brown and Katie Frieden respectively. They are absolutely a dynamic duo throughout the production. Both are stellar, triple threat performers. Robert Quiles is Amos Hart, his rendition of "Mister Cellophane" wins over the audience's heart.

Illeana "illy" Kirven as Matron "Mama" Morton

credit: Jeremy Daniel

Illeana "illy" Kirven as Matron "Mama" Morton and Connor Sullivan as Billy Flynn both deliver impeccable vocals. Kirven portrays this role unlike any other, with a contrast between her bright timbre and hearty growls of rasp, her "When You're Good to Mama" sends chills up the spine. Music direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear is incredible, highlighting both vocalists and instrumentalists alike.

The visuals are perhaps the greatest part of the entire production. Lighting design by Ken Billington is stunning, and not to be overlooked. The set designed by John Lee Beatty is effective and perfectly utilized. William Ivey Long's costume design tops everything off excellently.

Going hand in hand with visuals, of course, is the choreography. Gregory Butler's recreation of the original production choreography is unreal. The performers execute every step flawlessly, with not so much as a finger or strand of hair out of place. CHICAGO is known well as a huge dance show, and this version is no different. The company oozes talent in the dance category. Ed Gotthelf, Chase McFadden, Lauren Teyke, and Cait Zuckerman truly bring the production to life with their movements. Each of them are mesmerizing, and I found myself searching for them to reappear in moments. To watch this cast dance is reason enough to go see this show.

"All That Jazz"

credit: Jeremy Daniel

Proctors Theatre is not nearly given enough time with this production. Selfishly, I wish the company would be in the Capital Region longer so I could see this impeccable version of a classic musical once more. If this tour is coming to you, I would urge anyone to buy tickets.