Rhinebeck Performing Arts, Inc. to Present THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, NEW JERSEY

Rhinebeck Performing Arts, Inc. will present THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, NEW JERSEY, a comedy for fans of Shakespeare and The Sopranos, by Joey Taylor and Patrick Dougherty, directed by Vanessa Baer. All performances take place at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck on April 19-21; Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

Playwright Joey Taylor says, "early in the process we set out to create a straightforward

adaptation, which ended up morphing into an interrogation of the original Two Gentlemen, which itself morphed into an interrogation of the process itself."

Playwright Patrick Dougherty says, "I ain't sayin' nothin."

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, NEW JERSEY follows four Elizabethan theatre

artists who are commissioned by a mysterious, wealthy patron to devise an original, hit comedy. Clashing personalities and delusions of grandeur slow the rehearsal process to a crawl, until they are interrupted by two unexpected intruders who make them an offer they can't refuse. A Definitely Human original take on the question: How could the greatest playwright of all time have written such a god-awful play?

CONTENT ADVISORY: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, NEW JERSEY contains

coarse language, depictions of gun violence, and descriptions of sexual assault.

Tickets are $25 each, available at www.centerforperformingarts.org or by calling (845)

876-3080.