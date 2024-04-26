Composers Concordance to Present Charles Neidich - Clarinet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 25th at 7pm at Kostabi World, Composers Concordance will present the next installment of its 'Eclectic Virtuoso' series. The acclaimed clarinetist Charles Neidich, accompanied by pianist Jai Jeffryes, will perform a concert program featuring his original compositions, plus music by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Jai Jeffryes, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Eugene W. McBride, Ginka Mizuki, Alon Nechushtan, and Gene Pritsker.

Charles Neidich has gained worldwide recognition as one of the most mesmerizing virtuosos on his instrument. With a tone of hypnotic beauty and a dazzling technique, Mr. Neidich has received unanimous accolades from critics and fellow musicians both in the United States and abroad; but it is his musical intelligence in scores as diverse as Mozart and Elliott Carter that have earned for Mr. Neidich a unique place among clarinetists. In the words of The New Yorker, "He's an artist of uncommon merit -- a master of his instrument and, beyond that, an interpreter who keeps listeners hanging on each phrase."

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

______________________________________________________________

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Charles Neidich - Clarinet

As part of the Eclectic Virtuoso Series,

Charles Neidich Performs New Compositions for Clarinet

Saturday, May 25th, 2024

7pm

Kostabi World

225 W. 22nd St, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Jai Jeffryes, Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi,

Eugene W. McBride, Ginka Mizuki, Alon Nechushtan, Charles Neidich, Gene Pritsker

Performers:

Charles Neidich - clarinet

Jai Jeffryes - piano