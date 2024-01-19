Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Wichita!

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Dance Production
CATS - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Direction Of A Musical
Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Direction Of A Play
Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Ensemble
DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Musical
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Performer In A Musical
Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Performer In A Play
Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Production of an Opera
ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Injoy FountainNIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet

Favorite Local Theatre
Roxy's Downtown



