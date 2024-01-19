Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Wichita!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Dance Production
CATS - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Direction Of A Musical
Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Direction Of A Play
Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown
Best Ensemble
DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Musical
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Performer In A Musical
Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Performer In A Play
Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown
Best Production of an Opera
ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Injoy Fountain - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet
Favorite Local Theatre
Roxy's Downtown
