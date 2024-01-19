Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Dance Production

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Direction Of A Musical

Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Direction Of A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Ensemble

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Performer In A Musical

Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Performer In A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown

Best Production of an Opera

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Injoy Fountain - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet

Favorite Local Theatre

Roxy's Downtown