Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rion Towery - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Reed and Mandy Shirley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston
Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nina Denton Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild
Best Direction Of A Play
Leah Turely - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University
Best Ensemble
THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Darryl Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
David Patrick - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild
Best Musical
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston
Best Performer In A Musical
Cedric Farmer - 'KINKY BOOTS' - Charleston Light Opera Guild
Best Performer In A Play
Melissa Rosenberger - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Best Play
'BUSTOWN' - Alban Arts Center
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Haddy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children’s Theatre of Charleston
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Darryl Willard & John Tengowski - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Olivia Hayes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kim Willard - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston
Favorite Local Theatre
Children’s Theatre of Charleston
