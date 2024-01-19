Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rion Towery - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Reed and Mandy Shirley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston

Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nina Denton Pasinetti - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Direction Of A Play

Leah Turely - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Marshall University

Best Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darryl Willard - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Patrick - KINKY BOOTS - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston

Best Performer In A Musical

Cedric Farmer - 'KINKY BOOTS' - Charleston Light Opera Guild

Best Performer In A Play

Melissa Rosenberger - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Play

'BUSTOWN' - Alban Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Haddy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children’s Theatre of Charleston

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darryl Willard & John Tengowski - BONNIE & CLYDE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Olivia Hayes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Children's Theatre of Charleston

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kim Willard - WHEN I’M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Children's Theatre of Charleston

Favorite Local Theatre

Children’s Theatre of Charleston