Kitchen Theatre Company Celebrates a Successful Lip Sink Fundraiser

On May 11, 2019, Kitchen Theatre Company (KTC) presented its second annual Lip Sink Spring Fundraiser. The evening brought the community together in support of the theatre. Teams of performers chose songs to lip sync and dance to and fundraised on behalf of the theatre, culminating in an incredible show, delighting the audience of KTC supporters. The event was hosted by longtime Kitchen Theatre actor and local favorite Karl Gregory and featured an open bar, buffet, and a dance party with DJ Evoevolution.

Ten teams competed to present the most entertaining lip sync performances and raise the most money: Honey & Bear (Shelley Blackler & Jamie Morrisey), Terrible Twos (Catherine Weidner & Dean Robinson), The Rivals (Mallorie David & Jenn Clark), Sugar & Company (Ross Haarstad, Larry Roberts, & Ned Asta), Pink Gumdrop (Nancy & Joel Malina), Lady & the Damp (Gina Giambattista & Stephen Nunley), The Ithaca Senators (KTC Staff), H.A.M. (Kenneth McLaurin, Lara Parrilla & Chris Kai-Jones), Team 'Murica (Julia & Andrew Miller), and The Backstreet Tinas (Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Dianne Mack, Courtney McGuire & Katie Cox).

Individual performers competed to raise the most funds, and teams competed to win the Fan Favorite prize determined by audience votes. Gina Giambattista was the evening's big winner. Not only did she win the Fundraising All-Star award, raising a whopping $3200 for the Kitchen Theatre Company, but her team won Fan Favorite! The runner up for Fundraising All Star was Leslyn McBean Clairborne, who also raised over $3000. Kitchen Theatre Board member and last year's Fundraising Champion, Ryan Mitchell, made the bidding exciting with a generous matching gift.

The sponsors of Lip Sink were C.S.P. Management, Cayuga Medical Center, Tompkins Trust Company, Travis Hyde Properties, and Cornell University Hospital for Animals, along with beverage sponsors Damiani Wine Cellars and Liquid State Brewing Company.

All told, the event raised over $37,000 for the work of the Kitchen Theatre Company. The Kitchen gives a big thank you to all the businesses and individuals who made it possible-with over 400 gifts!- including the Kitchen Theatre Company's Event Committee (Jim Boudreau (Co-Chair), Matt Carcella (Co-Chair), Percy Browning, Randy Ehrenberg, Joel Malina, Kathy Miller, Cheryl Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, and Catherine Weidner).





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You