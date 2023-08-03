Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Fall Festival 2023: A Celebration of Artistic Expression and Creativity

From classical ballet to contemporary opera, this diverse lineup promises unforgettable performances that will captivate audiences of all ages.
Kaatsbaan announces the lineup of their 2023 Fall Festival-three weekends of exceptional performances and artistic innovation at the enchanting Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. From classical ballet to contemporary opera, this festival promises to captivate audiences with its diverse lineup and unforgettable experiences.
"We are proud to announce our 2023 Fall Festival, a remarkable celebration of artistic expression and creativity," said Adam Weinert, Artistic Associate. "This year's lineup features an array of captivating performances that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages. From the long-awaited return of Kenneth MacMillan's 'Ballade' to the world premiere of Roderick George's thought-provoking piece, 'The Missing Fruit,' each performance offers a unique and memorable experience."
Date: September 24 at 1pm, 3pm, and 5:30pm
Venue: Black Box Theater
Tickets: $10 students, $20 adults, $50 families (2 adults and 2 children)
The acclaimed New York Theatre Ballet presents performances of the beloved "Once Upon a Ballet" series. Perfect for audiences aged 3 and up, this one-hour program brings to life the timeless tale of "The Firebird", featuring delightful choreography by Richard Holden alongside Merce Cunningham's playful "Scramble." A magical experience that will captivate young and old alike.
The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.
