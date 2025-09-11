Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Ayodele Casel: FREEDOM IN PROGRESS (V.2)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present an upcoming performance of Ayodele Casel in Freedom in Progress (V.2). Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 with a student ID, available here. The performance on Friday, September 19 at 7PM will include a post-show artists talk led by fellow festival artist Kayla Farrish. The performance on September 20 is at 4PM. Freedom in Progress (V.2) is presented in partnership with Works + Process LaunchPAD.

Following last year's critically acclaimed phenomenon Freedom...In Progress, tap dancer and choreographerAyodele Casel returns to the electrifying 1979 improvisation of jazz legends Max Roach and Cecil Taylor-meeting their fearless exchange with her own blend of rhythmic love, precision, and liberation. During her residency at Kaatsbaan, Casel has deepened this exploration, shaping it into a first draft of an evening-length work.

Known for her highly skilled and expansive improvisation, Casel's projects include her concert and Bessie Award-winning film Chasing Magic, and her Drama Desk-nominated work as tap choreographer for the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Tivoli's newest restaurant addition and immediate hot spot, Club Sandwich, is offering specially curated picnic options for folks spending Saturday, September 20 on our beautiful grounds in between extraordinary dance events. Order meals when you buy your tickets and have them delivered onsite! Menu options appear after entering your contact details in checkout. Order by 12 PM, Thursday, September 18. Three picnic options are $20 each and come with a pickle, bag o' chips, and a Spindrift beverage. Vegan/Vegetarian/GF options available.

This project is made possible, in part, through funding from the County of Dutchess and Destination Dutchess (formerly Dutchess Tourism, Inc.) and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

