Kaatsbaan Cultural Park To Celebrate Legendary Choreographer Deborah Hay With Two Special Events

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will celebrate groundbreaking choreographer Deborah Hay with two events in September: Performance Club on September 12 and 13 at 1 p.m., and Turn Everywhere: Deborah Hay On Film/In Person on September 13 at 7 p.m. Both events will take place at Kaatsbaan’s Tivoli campus.

Performance Club operates on Hay’s belief that live performance acts as a catalyst for both artists and audiences. Hay will share 20 minutes of a work-in-progress, followed by 40 minutes in which audience members are invited to process the experience individually—through writing, drawing, movement, rest, or meditation. Free tickets are available by reservation.

That evening, Kaatsbaan will present Turn Everywhere: Deborah Hay On Film/In Person, an evening of films and conversation that explore Hay’s singular career. The program includes Peter Humble and David Young’s Alignment is everywhere and *Becky Edmunds’ Turn Your F^king Head, both of which offer meditative portraits of Hay’s artistry and legacy. Following the screenings, Hay will join 2025 Annual Festival Guest Curator Michèle Steinwald for a discussion. Tickets start at $15.

Hay is recognized internationally as one of the most influential postmodern dance artists, beginning her career with Merce Cunningham and Judson Dance Theater in the 1960s before forging an acclaimed body of solo and group works. Her innovative practice has been presented worldwide and documented in numerous books, films, and retrospectives, earning her a Guggenheim Fellowship, Doris Duke Artist Award, and France’s Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Tickets for Performance Club (free with reservation) and Turn Everywhere: Deborah Hay On Film/In Person (starting at $15) are available at vertigotheatre.com.

