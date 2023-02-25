Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present A Culinary Conversation With Tamar Adler

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene. Member presale for tickets begins on March 21, 2023 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227098®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36035?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Culinary: our Culinary Conversation series continues in 2023 with Tamar Adler

Sunday June 11 at 2pm

General Admission, $15 suggested

This panel discussion, titled "Storing and Saving: The foundation of great cooking," will be facilitated by Tamar Adler, author of The Everlasting Meal Cookbook, former professional cook, and contributing editor at Vogue Magazine. The discussion will focus on the importance of saving and utilizing food scraps, stems, peels, rinds, and bones in cooking, and how this practice is rooted in various cultural traditions around the world. Adler will lead a diverse group of panelists who will speak on their own cultural traditions and experiences with storing and saving food. This promises to be a fascinating and educational discussion for anyone interested in reducing food waste and exploring global food traditions. Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance is available upon checkout.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.