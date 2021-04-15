Kaatsbaan 2021 Spring Festival Presents A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT: A Conversation About The Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene, moderated by Jeff Gordinier as a part of the 2021 Kaatsbaan Spring Festival from May 27-28 at 6:30pm.

The Kaatsbaan Spring Festival will take place May 20-23 and May 27-30, bringing together leading artists from the worlds of dance, music, poetry, sculpture, and the culinary arts.

For more information, visit https://kaatsbaan.org/. Tickets are on sale at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035.

Limited tickets are being sold as Kaatsbaan will operate at less than 3% capacity to promote safety. All events will follow current CDC and NYS guidelines regarding COVID-19, including mandatory masks, socially distanced seating, and timed arrivals.

Full protocols and procedures will be available at kaatsbaan.org and communicated to ticket purchasers, to include current requirements for negative PCR test or vaccine documentation. All performances will be held throughout Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acre campus in the Hudson Valley.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and wear comfortable shoes as all seating is on the property's grass fields and the walk from the parking lot to the Mountain Stage is 3/4 of a mile. Parking at Kaatsbaan is limited and safely carpooling with your group is strongly recommended. Pre-show emails will include the option to purchase a reserved parking spot at Kaatsbaan.

Digital streaming tickets to select performances will also be made available on May 1 for those who would like to enjoy the performances virtually.