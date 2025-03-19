Juliet Ewing & The Ron Drotos Trio Come to Jazz On Main

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juliet Ewingwill sing with arranger and pianist Ron Drotos and his trio, an ensemble of expert jazz musicians who are sure to thrill, celebrating Spring with fresh jazz tunes from “Blue Skies” to “Fly Me to the Moon” at Jazz on Main, 37 S Moger Ave., Mt. Kisco, NY on May 17, 2025 for 2 shows at 7pm and 9pm.

After recently selling out shows in NYC and Jazz on Main, vocalist Juliet Ewing will bring the joy and elegance of these jazzy Gershwin arrangements, as well as other Great American Songbook and jazz standards, to Jazz on Main.

“I'm thrilled to be back to this old soul jazz club! It's one of my favorites with its intimate atmosphere where I can really connect with he audience.” says Ewing.



Ron Drotos is an expert jazz pianist and arranger with an impressive career both in jazz and on Broadway, having helped create the Tony Award-nominated musical "Swinging On A Star." His stunningly fresh arrangements of Gershwin tunes are featured in his and Juliet's new show “Rise up Singing.” Their latest performance at Jazz On Main will highlight some of these arrangements, as well as the best swinging and jazzy songs to cheer and delight you.

Comments