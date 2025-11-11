Jane Austen's PERSUASION Comes to The Company Theatre of Rochester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To coincide with the 250th birthday of author Jane Austen, The Company Theatre of Rochester will present an adaptation of her novel PERSUASION December 5-21 at their new home at 28 Lawn St. downtown Rochester.

Adapted by Company Theatre Founding Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, PERSUASION tells the story of Anne Elliot, reserved, dependable, and heartbroken, years after breaking off an engagement to a poor sailor. When he returns, now accomplished and wealthy, Anne must discover if she is truly brave enough to trust her own instincts, or if she’ll let herself be swayed by societal expectations.

"People have a deep love for PERSUASION,” Del Buono said. “It's been so interesting, and kind of surprising, seeing the reaction when people hear we're doing it. So many have said in sort of hushed tones 'PERSUASION is my favorite Austen,' which is so funny because it's always been mine as well. It's like there's this secret but strong closet-appreciation for this story and these characters.”

Directed by Del Buono with set and lighting design by Company Theatre Technical Director Brodie McPherson, the cast includes Abigail Rice as Anne Elliot, Caitlin Kenyon as Captain Wentworth, Sammi Cohen as Lady Russell, Vicki Casarett as Sir Walter, Jael Lopez as Elizabeth Elliot, Kiki Collins as Mrs. Clay/Captain Benwick, Fiona Criddle as Mary Musgrove, Briar-Rose Murphy as Charles Musgrove, Juliet Besch-Turner as Louisa Musgrove, Campbell McDade Clay as Henrietta Musgrove/Mrs. Smith, Lauren MacDonough as Mrs. Croft, Meredith Utman as Admiral Croft, Sarah Moran Taylor as Mr. Elliot, and Liz Preston as Understudy/Swing.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors 60+ and students and may be purchased on The Company Theatre’s website.

