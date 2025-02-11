JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET Comes To Pink Frog Café This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just My Type: The Anti- Breakdown Cabaret is a show designed to break stereotypes and to challenge typecasting often found in the theatre industry. A group of nine high caliber performers will gender-bend and take on some of the most iconic roles they've been told they wouldn't be right for, to prove how they are just your type. The concert will be held on February 28th at 6:30 pm at the Pink Frog Café.

Besides giving the chance to these artists to perform the songs they always wanted to perform on stage, Just My Type also has the goal of funding an O1 visa for an international artist. This type of visa is given to individuals that are considered "an alien of extraordinary ability".

The cast will include Angel J. Sigala (New York, New York), Erin McMillen (Hadestown National Tour), Luis Mora (Bilingual Broadway), Lari Panini (La Llamada), Valeria Aceves (Rock Of Ages), Emily Cohen (Blue Blind), Ana Gretel Solis (La Llamada), Fernanda Schoening and Isabella Araque. The music director is Benjy Balatbat. Accompanying the cast is Emma Kroll on the drums and Tienhe Zhao on the saxophone. The show is produced by Valeria Aceves and Christian Prins Coen.

The Pink Frog Café, in Williamsburg, is a destination dedicated to supporting local artists by providing a platform to showcase their work. Food and drinks will be available at the venue.

Tickets are available online, at a sliding scale of $23-$30, and they will also be available at the door. Additional donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated.

Get your tickets here: https://partiful.com/e/r7S6TqdpdKU06rCmHfq8

About the performers and musicians:

Valeria Aceves is an actor born and raised in Mexico City. They moved to New York City to pursue their dreams and studied acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse. Valeria has appeared in several productions, both musical theater and straight theater, including The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost, The Waiting Room, Ferdinand: The Musical, and Rock of Ages. Recent credits include Next Stop, New York!, a cabaret at The Green Room 42. Valeria's mission is to open and maintain spaces for her latinx community, breaking free from stereotypes and leaning towards authenticity. Find them on instagram as @valeria.aceves

Angel Sigala (he/they, él/elle) is an actor, singer, dancer, and choreographer born and raised in México, and the suburbs of Philadelphia. A proud DREAMer (DACA), Angel is honored to support Valeria Aceves, and stands proudly with his fellow immigrant artists. Broadway: Mateo Díaz in New York, New York (OBC). Select Regional: Michael in Tick Tick, Boom! (Theatre Horizon, Barrymore Nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical), Woof in Hair (Two River Theatre), Epifanio in Mushroom by Eisa Davis (People's Light, World Premiere), A Street Car Named Desire (Arden Theatre Company), How to Use a Knife (InterAct Theatre Company. World Premiere, Barrymore Winner of Best New Play). TV: ¡Viva! Broadway at Curtain Up!(ABC7 NY), The 76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS, Paramount +). Upcoming: Nora: A Doll's House (U.S. Premiere, Hedgerow Theatre Co. Follow them on Instagram: @_angelsigala, Website: www.angelsigala.com

Erin McMillen (she/her) is an actress, songwriter and musician from Boston. Most recently: Hadestown National Tour (Fate1/US Eurydice). erinmcmillen.com

Luis Mora is a bilingual performer, educator, and creator. As a performer, he has appeared on stages across the country in musicals such as RENT, Buddy Holly Story, and Pedro Pan. As an educator he currently serves as Program Director for Broadway for Arts Education, where he supervises and leads arts programming for high school and middle school students in New York City. Most recently, Luis has created Bilingual Broadway, a media company that aims to bridge the gap between the Broadway community and Spanish speaking audiences.

Ana Grethel Solis is a proud Panamanian and currently NYC-based actress, making the stage and screen her playground wherever she goes. Ana is a recent MFA grad (The New School), and currently playing María Casado in La Llamada at Repertorio Español and recently made her Off-Broadway debut in El Otro Oz at The Atlantic Theatre. If you know Ana, you know she thrives in the sweet spot where musical theatre and horror meet. She starred in The Sacrifice, a Panamanian horror film featured at the Sitges Film Festival, and brought Nina Rosario to life in In The Heights at Panama's National Theatre. As a filmmaker, her shorts (You Can't Move, The Morning After) have won awards and been showcased at festivals worldwide. Her latest project, Close to Home, a romance-horror short, premieres in

Mexican multidisciplinary artist based in NYC, Lari Panini is currently Susana Romero in La Llamada at Repertorio Español. Graduated from the integrated conservatory at AMDA in 2023. In Mexico, she was part of the HA*ASH team in "The Voice" and participated in different TV commercials for brands such as TAZO, Cadillac, among others. Always looking to expand her artistry and learn new things to become as versatile as possible.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Isabella Araque is a NYC-based performer, playwright and advocate for immigrant stories. Trained in Meisner Technique, she has been part of known pieces like Twelfth Night and Waiting for Lefty as well as new musical development readings. She believes in theater as a form of protest and advocacy, using her work to amplify minority voices and shed light on the realities of her home country. WEBSITE: https://www.isabellaraque.com

Emily Kendall Cohen is an NYC based theater actor and a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse. Her recent credits include an Equity Showcase for the workshop of the new musical Blue Blind, a new play titled Here's to All the Broken Girls, two new musicals titled Superfantastical and Stealing Mona Lisa, and starring as Drowsy in The Drowsy Chaperone. She has also performed as a featured singer in The Comeback Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama, improv musical cabarets such as True Crime the Musical at The Players Theatre, and several appearances as a singer and comedic performer in On The Spot at Broadway Comedy Club. Emily is passionate about queer storytelling, and hopes to continue to be an ally in diversifying the theater world.

Fernanda Schoening is a Mexican musical theatre performer and content creator based in Houston, TX. A passionate storyteller, she brings a mix of heart, humor, and powerhouse vocals to every performance. When she's not on stage, she's creating lifestyle and theatre content for her growing online audience. Excited to be in New York, she's thrilled to share her love for music and storytelling with you tonight!

Christian Prins Coen is an actor and activist known for their award-winning performances in theater and film. Credits include How to Feel without Touching, premiered at the Chain Theatre One Act Festival, The Guinep Tree, performed for the ambassador of Barbados, Bonus Life, a sold-out run, and In2U a horror short directed by Adrienne Acevedo Lovette. A Best Ensemble winner at SheNYC (The Station), they push for bold storytelling and depth in every endeavor. Follow them irresponsibly @beigebabyjesus.

Emma Kroll (she/they) is a Brooklyn-based drummer and percussionist with a passion for new works and female/queer representation. She has played for the Off-Broadway debuts of Local Singles (2025), The Monsters of Villa Diodati (2024) and The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends (2023), and for the Cast Recording of Grace and the Ghost (2023). Instagram: @emakrol

Tianhe Zhao is a alto saxophonist, independent musician, and electronic music producer based in New York. He specializes in jazz, pop, and funk genres, delivering performances that are smooth and multidimensional, seamlessly blending classical and modern elements with an Eastern aesthetic. Currently, Tianhe is actively performing across various venues in New York, captivating audiences with his unique musical expression.

