Irvington Theater To Host Family-Friendly MAGIC FEST July 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irvington Theater invites audiences of all ages to experience a day of wonder and fun at the Irvington Theater Magic Fest on Saturday, July 26, featuring two unique performances designed to delight the whole family. The afternoon begins at 3 p.m. with The Sword Fighting Tea Party starring Melissa Leigh as Princess Peigh, followed by The Deviant Deceptionist at 6 p.m., featuring magician Zach Alexander.

Perfect for kids ages 4–10, The Sword Fighting Tea Party is a whimsical, interactive theatrical adventure where young audiences are invited to train in the art of swordplay, learn the customs of the magical land of Provolonia, and help save the kingdom—all while laughing, playing, and cheering alongside Princess Peigh. Created and performed by Melissa Leigh, the show blends fairy tale flair with swashbuckling excitement, offering a memorable first theater experience for young adventurers.

In the evening, The Deviant Deceptionist delivers a mind-bending magic experience for families and fans of clever illusion. Known for his elegant sleight of hand, dry wit, and immersive storytelling, Zach Alexander leads the audience through a performance full of twists, psychological illusions, and moments of head-scratching delight. Part magician, part con artist, and all showman, Zach has wowed crowds at The Slipper Room, Coney Island, and The Copacabana with his genre-defying style.

“We are so thrilled to offer this uniquely exciting, family-friendly offering to Rivertown audiences,” said Jessica Arinella, Irvington Theater Commission Co-Chair. “Make a day of it and join us for both performances! It’s a perfect event for the young and young at heart.”

Tickets for each performance are $15 (plus fees) and are available now at irvingtontheater.com/events/magicfest.

With over 123 years of history, Irvington Theater continues to serve as a cultural hub for the Rivertowns and greater New York area, producing and curating innovative programming across theater, music, film, dance, and comedy.