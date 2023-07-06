Interview: Vicki Lewis Is 'The Witch' in The REV's INTO THE WOODS

With excitement rising following their acclaimed production of EVITA, The REV eagerly steps into the whimsical, fractured world of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine’s timeless musical escapade, INTO THE WOODS. As the iconic storybook characters each pursue their wish, the twists and turns in their journeys bring about wildly unexpected results. Into the Woods is at once enchanting and endearing – a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility and the stories we tell our children.

One of its stars is Broadway's Vicki Lewis (ANASTASIA), who plays The Witch, and she is telling us all about the experince in the interview below!

How do you feel your past roles have prepared you for this role in "Into the Woods"?

I’ve done GYPSY three times and done a lot of comedy roles in my career. I think with age and the experience of tapping into rage and sorrow–which is just on the other side of comedy–has been really cathartic for me. I think all the roads have led me here and it just feels right.

You've done a lot of on-screen work, how does that compare for you to working on the stage?

You still tap into the same emotional space, but I learned from watching and working with some really great film actors that it helps to think of your forehead as the proscenium, if that makes sense. Oftentimes in television, you’re only as good as the writing, so it’s really just about being believable and being a good listener. When I worked with Billy Bob Thornton, we’d be on set and they’d go, “Lights, camera” and right before they said, “Action,” he would say to me quietly, “Don’t act.” And that really stuck with me.





How does your character in "Into the Woods" compare to your previous roles?

Years ago I played the Baker’s Wife and sitting in this role now having looked at it from a that other perspective has been really helpful…and also makes me feel really old! You know, I recently did BETWEEN THE LINES and played five different characters in really heady scenes, which I think was informative for this process. In this chapter of my life, it’s nice to be able to be cast in more dramatic roles with a greater emotional arcs and challenges as opposed to just comedy – which, of course, I adore. I think your ability as actor grows as your emotional IQ gets greater. You know? As we improve as people, we improve as actors.

Can you discuss any unique challenges that you've faced in preparing for your role as The Witch?

The words! The words, the words, and then the words! I underestimated the extent to which I knew this musical. I think a lot of us in the cast did. As you get into it, you realize it’s a far trickier word puzzle than you expected.

You have a rich history of comedic roles, including on Broadway in ANASTASIA. How do you balance the humorous and the darker aspects of The Witch - who has to maintain the balance between the comedic and darker tones of the show?

I don’t think about tone, frankly. I play the stakes of the scene and what’s great about Brett [Smock, the director/choreographer] is that he plays the stakes of the play as opposed to playing a potentially comedic moment for the sake of comedy. Brett isn’t shying away from the darkness of the piece and the rage of the witch and the heartache she is experiencing.

Is there a particular moment or song in the show that you are most excited for the audience to see and hear?

I think what we’re doing with “Stay With Me” is unique from every version of INTO THE WOODS that I’ve ever seen.



How are you finding the process of working with the cast and crew at The REV Theatre Company?

I always do my due diligence (as does my agent and manager) before saying yes to anything because you sometimes don’t know what you’re getting into and blind trust isn’t always the right move. The REV has a great reputation. Brett is just incredible and it amazes me that people aren’t trying to gobble him up from out of this little corner of the world, which is great for this community. He’s incredibly specific and incredibly driven. His passion for the work is clear and that’s the case for the whole team here. That is refreshing.



Have you always been drawn to musical theatre?

Yes! Ever since I waw a little kid growing up in Ohio! I used to watch the Carol Burnett show and I took dance class. As soon as I saw other people who were doing what I loved – and doing it for a living! There was never any doubt. I flew to New York when I was 20 with very little money and I had no fear at the time. When I think back on it, I would probably be amazed at how fearless I was, but I just always knew that was what I wanted.

Having had a very diverse career, is there a type of character that you haven't played yet but would like to?

The most rewarding thing for me is to be in a room where I am creating a character with the creators, so I don’t know what this exact character may look like, but working on Between the Lines was a great process for that reason. I’ve played a lot roles that I always wanted to play, but I’m waiting for the role I get to create from the ground up.



Can you share some advice or insights for aspiring actors who look up to you and your varied career?

Don’t grab on so hard to your idea of success, whatever that looks like for you, because it will leave you ultimately disappointed. It’s important to cultivate a life outside of show business with people who ground you and love you and it always helped me to do something outside of myself. For example, I try to find charities to work with. When I reached a level of success that I thought was everything I ever wanted, it never quite filled the hole. It’s always an outside job to find that fulfillment.

How do you feel about the narrative of "Into the Woods" and its relevant messages? What are you hoping audiences take away from the show?

What I like about the narrative is that there is a myriad of characters for people to connect with. There is just about every type of human story being told. And it also has a message that is very pure of heart, which is to take care of our children. Whether that’s your actual children or our planet, let’s leave this place a better world than we found it. That’s what I hope people will take away from this experience.