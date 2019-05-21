INHERITANCE, An Immersive Installation & Performance Invites You To Explore What Makes You You

Part theater performance, part immersive installation, part cutting-edge Augmented Reality Sound Experience, the revolutionary trans-disciplinary performance Inheritance invites us to embark on an investigative journey into identity.

A surreal museum of Russian-Jewish artist Katya Stepanov's memories and characters greets an intimate audience of 20 per show as you move from room to room, exploring Katya's inheritance and learning to examine your own. Inheritance features four rooms, six performers, projections, soup dumplings, vodka, Shabbat, a real-life Russian grandma, a hands-on library to rummage through books and photos, and an exclusive Bose AR Sound Experience.

Are we who we claim, or are our identities defined by our inheritance-our cultural upbringing and social conditions outside of our control? An interactive, hidden soundscape soon reveals fragments of personal and cultural history embedded in the space, inviting you to reach your own conclusions: What does it mean to inherit an identity and can we be the authors of our own story? Learn more in our interview with No Proscenium, the premiere magazine for immersive art.

The political discord over identity forces us to confront what we've inherited and how it impacts our relationships to one another and ourselves. Inheritance is an invitation to revolutionize your understanding of who you are and who you perceive others to be, a journey that will continue with the launch of The Inheritance Project this summer.

Get your tickets at inheritanceproject.org/tickets.





