Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts a Virtual Open House for its Orchestral Program

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host a virtual Open House for its Orchestral Program on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm on Zoom.

The public is invited to join Music Directors Jun Nakabayashi (Festival Orchestra), Robert Schwartz (Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra), Joseph Piscitelli (Wind Ensemble), and Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online introduction to the School's four-tiered Youth Orchestra Program. The discussion will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, spring enrollment, how to prepare for auditions (only the Festival Orchestra requires auditions), and more!

Hoff-Barthelson is the only community music school in Westchester with a four-tiered youth orchestra pyramid, culminating in a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Students hone their technical skills and musical sensibilities in the Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble in preparation for membership in the audition-only Festival Orchestra.

HBMS orchestras are open to all students whether studying privately at HBMS or elsewhere.

Recently, the Young People's Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra won multiple awards at the 2022 Music Showcase Festival in Allentown, PA, including first place prizes with superior ratings for both ensembles. In addition, the Chamber Orchestra received the 2022 Grand Sweepstakes Award for the Junior High/Middle School Instrumental category by receiving the highest score of any ensemble that performed at one of the Music Showcase Festivals held at Dorney Park this past year. Other awards included section specific awards for the Chamber Orchestra's cello section and Symphonette's cello and violin sections.

The discussion is open to the public free of charge. To receive the Zoom link, visit www.hbms.org, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

Auditions for the Festival Orchestra will be held at the School on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Visit www.hbms.org for information about auditioning.