HVBS Presents Victor Wainwright & The Train

The Hudson Valley Blues Society (HVBS) is looking forward to introducing 2019 Grammy Nominee and multi-award winning artist, Victor Wainwright to Hudson Valley music enthusiasts at Daryl's House Club, Pawling, NY on August 28th. The power-house blues, soul and roots rocking pianist/performer will command the stage supported by one of the tightest, smokin' bands on the scene today ... along with a new horn section and rechristened as, the Train.

On the heels of their critically acclaimed, self-titled album, Victor and his newly designated band, the Train are a Blues and American Roots 'tour de force.' It is simply impossible not to get caught up in their live performance. The intimacy afforded at Daryl's House Club is sure to inspire an extraordinary performance that blues and roots fans will not soon forget. "It will be my honor to be able to work with, and introduce these incredible musicians to our area. Trust me, this is going to be a treat for the ears. There will be no disappointments," commented HVBS President, Paul Toscano.

Fans are encouraged to come early for dinner, as the Special Sauce Band will open the show at 7 pm. This blues band has just the right ingredients for great music, with a recipe handed down through years of experience. Consisting of five seasoned, Hudson Valley musicians; Kenny Williams (Bass), Doug Varady (guitars/vocals), Alan Copeland (drums/vocals), Gary Broderson (keyboards/vocals) and Paul Toscano (harmonica/vocals), they are all are proud members of the HVBS.

Board Trustee and blues devotee, Hillary Fontana exclaims, "My husband and I have been fans of Victor Wainwright for years. As regular cruisers on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, we have seen many transformations of his bands using the same core players (Victor, Terrance, Pat and Billy). The Train, which now includes a horn section, is one of the greatest toe tapping, seat-bouncing bands out there. We are thrilled that Victor and the Train are coming to Daryl's House Club for a Hudson Valley Blues Society event"!

The 501(3) nonprofit, is in the business of keeping the blues alive in the valley, whose mission is to preserve and promote the past, present and future of blues music. The HVBS is sponsored by like-minded blues music supporters: David Laks Studios, Jacque's Giant Music Show, Hear it There, Moonlight Café and Hamlet Hub. All who embrace the blues, (bands, musicians, fans and venue owners) are invited to join the organization in membership and/or sponsorship. For the Society's history, to join as a member and/or corporate sponsor, visit the organization's website at thehvbs.org.





