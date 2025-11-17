HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS Comes to OFC Creations Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your favorite public access cable TV stars - The Calamari Sisters - are back with their brand-new Christmas show! In typical fashion, they'll be bringing their plus-sized chaos to this Yuletide season with new Italian recipes, hilarious anecdotes, and of course, singing and dancing their way through some of your favorite holiday tunes.

Performances are Thursday, December 11 at 7PM; Friday, December 12 at 7PM; Saturday, December 13 at 2PM; Saturday, December 13 at 7PM; and Sunday, December 14 at 2PM.

Join Delphine & Carmela in Home for the Holidays with the Calamari Sisters as they make a musical mad dash to host their extended family for the holidays - aunts, uncles, cousins galore, and even Dominick the Donkey! With The Calamari Sisters, peace on Earth isn't even an option.

This one-weekend-only show is a perfect add-on to your holiday calendar sure to bring laughs this holiday season!

"We couldn't be more excited about bringing our brand-new Christmas show to the OFC stage!" share the Calamari Sisters. "So, here's the deal - grab your family and friends and come laugh your butts off at our show. Or if you're sick of them already by the middle of December, ditch them and come solo...and laugh your butt off at our show."

"I have been a huge fan of the Calamari Sister since working together back in 2013 and I'm so thrilled to reconnect and bring them to OFC for this special holiday show," says Eric Vaughn Johnson, Artistic Director at OFC Creations. "Laughter is the best medicine and what better this holiday season than to laugh along with this hilarious show by two of Rochester's Favorite guests!"

This series add-on to the Broadway in Brighton Series is part of a northeast tour of this brand-new holiday show. NOTE: Subscribers to Broadway in Brighton will receive 10% off tickets by calling the box office.

