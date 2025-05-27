HELLO, DOLLY! to Open Cortland Rep 54th Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cortland Repertory Theatre will kick off its 54th annual summer season with its first-ever production of the beloved musical “Hello, Dolly!” Featuring music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, the show is based on Thornton Wilder's play “The Matchmaker”. Performances run June 4 – 13 at the Little York Pavilion, with evening shows at 7:30 PM and matinees on June 6, 8, 10, and 11 at 2:00 PM.

Bursting with humor, romance, and high-stepping musical numbers, “Hello, Dolly!” is one of the most beloved and enduring classics of the American musical theatre. The story follows the irrepressible Dolly Gallagher Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker with a heart as big as her personality, as she sets sights on finding love - not just for her clients, but for herself. With unforgettable songs like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and the show-stopping title number, “Hello, Dolly!” is a joyful celebration of love, life, and second chances.

CRT's production is directed by CRT favorite Bill Kincaid, whose past work includes the award-winning Chicago, plus Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and A Few Good Men, amongst many others. Choreography is by Donald J. Laney, with Nicolás Guerrero as music director—reuniting the same creative team behind last summer's My Fair Lady. Production Manager Eric Behnke oversees all technical elements, with Mackenzie Seewagen stepping into the role of Stage Manager after serving as ASM last season. The design team features Rozy Isquith (scenic), Kasey Brown (costumes), Kate Wecker (sound), Matthew Webb (lighting), and Hales Wohlford (properties). Sophie Harrington returns as Assistant Stage Manager, and Hunter Norris makes his CRT debut as Technical Director.

Rachel Fry stars as the iconic Dolly Levi, returning after memorable performances in last summer's My Fair Lady and Beauty and the Beast. Colin Wasmund, also seen last summer in My Fair Lady, plays Horace Vandergelder. CRT audiences will remember him from Unnecessary Farce, Almost Maine, and Rumors. CRT intern alum and recent Ithaca College grad Eli Vanderkolk returns to play Cornelius Hackl, opposite Brooke Melton (Escape to Margaritaville) as Irene Molloy. Also returning to CRT is Henry Howland (Beauty and the Beast's LeFou) to portray Rudolph Reisenweber, the head maître d' of the Harmonia Gardens.

This year's CRT Performing Intern Company features Teddy Brendel (Syracuse University) and Zoe Elexis Poulin (Hartt School of Music) as Barnaby Tucker and Minnie Fay, along with Weller Dorff (Syracuse) and Ririka Kuroki (Penn State) as Ambrose and Ermengarde. Amy Warsaw (Nazareth College) appears as Ernestina Money. The ensemble is rounded out Thomas Locke and Jaiden Leo Riley, who were performing interns last year, along this year's Performing Intern Company members Nathan Ayotte, Jude Emperado, Jaelynn Ricks, and Sophie Snider (Syracuse University); Shane Taylor and Alexander Yagud-Wolek (Nazareth College); and Caroline Kelly (Hartt School).

CRT continues to offer Friday Night Talk Back following the evening performance on June 6, where audience members are invited to stay for a lively Q&A session with the cast and crew. Tickets are on sale now for all of CRT's summer productions, including “The Odd Couple”, “The Wedding Singer”, “Murder for Two”, and “Disney's The Little Mermaid”, as well as the popular “Sounds of Music” concert series, held every Wednesday in September, including:

• Sept 3: Because You're Mine: Celebrating the Great Loves in Country Music

• Sept 10: Billy Joel's Piano Man Wade Preston

• Sept 17: The Jersey Tenors

• Sept 24: Rock ‘N Blues Revue featuring Colin Barkell

For tickets, showtimes, and full details, visit www.CortlandRep.org.

Comments

Best Ensemble - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 10% Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds