Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEARTBEAT OPHELIA Comes to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre This Month

Performances are on Saturday September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday September 25 at 2:00pm.

Register for Central New York News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

HEARTBEAT OPHELIA Comes to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre This Month

Saugerties' Round the Bend Theatre will present a staged reading of D.L. Siegel's "Heartbeat Ophelia" on Saturday September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday September 25 at 2:00pm on Bridge Street Theatre's "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY.

In this new play, Shakespeare's Ophelia finds herself marooned in Texas during the time of COVID...or is it Denmark? This radical deconstruction of "Hamlet" refocuses the story on a modern, scholarly Ophelia as her path is altered by personal tragedies, the ongoing plague, and the red tape of a red state.

Playwright D.L. Siegel received her BA in English and Theater from Princeton University and her MFA in Playwriting from The New School for Drama. She was a member of The Amoralists' inaugural playwriting residency, 'Wright Club, from 2015-2016. Plays include: "The Principles of Magic", "Members Only", "Untouched", "Atalanta K.O.", "Like the Last", "but where would they live?", and "Chosen". D.L. also served as dramaturg and co-adaptor for Jeremy Duncan Pape's "Woyzeck, F.J.F.", mounted at The New Ohio Theatre by No-Win Productions. A born and raised New Yorker, D.L. currently resides in Brooklyn, NY with her playwright husband and their beloved corgi, Sancho Panza.

Admission to the reading is by a suggested $10 donation and is available at the door on the day of performance only, one half hour before curtain time. This reading of "Heartbeat Ophelia" is presented as part of an ongoing collaboration between Round the Bend and Bridge Street Theatre. For more information, visit roundthebendtheatre.org online.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


ZOE COMES HOME A Dark Comedy Announced At Tusten TheatreZOE COMES HOME A Dark Comedy Announced At Tusten Theatre
September 13, 2022

ZOE COMES HOME, a dark comedy about depression, backyard junk, art, and one errant pooch, written by Melissa Bell and directed by Laurie A. Guzda, will have a premiere production at the Tusten Theatre in Narrowsburg, NY, on Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, at 7pm.
The Cherry Arts Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Three ShowsThe Cherry Arts Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Three Shows
September 13, 2022

The Cherry has announced a season presenting three shows that shift this balance, bringing innovative movement to the forefront in three different ways. But first, they engage with important international theater texts, presenting benefit readings of contemporary theater writing from Ukraine.
Redhouse Arts Center Opens Season with ANGELS IN AMERICA Part 1Redhouse Arts Center Opens Season with ANGELS IN AMERICA Part 1
September 13, 2022

Redhouse Arts Center begins its 2022-2023 season with one of America’s most ambitious plays Angels in America by Tony Kushner. Artistic Director Temar Underwood will direct the cast in the playful and profound Pulitzer Prize recipient and Tony Award winner for Best Play. Performances will run October 14 - 23, 2022. 
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.