HAMILTON On Sale At Proctors Monday, December 13
HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.
Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518 - 346 - 6204 Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518 - 382 - 3884, ext. 139. Tickets will be available for performances from Tuesday, March 14 - Sunday, March 26.
There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices are from $49 to $159 with premiums from $169 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Schenectady engagement should be made through proctors.org."
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com
