George Orwell's 1984 Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is proud to present the second play in its Live Edition education program, Aquila Theatre's national touring production of George Orwell's 1984, on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. The Live Edition program invites schools from across Long Island to see live productions of material studied in schools along with informative talkbacks.

This production of 1984 makes curriculum connections in Drama & Literature and is suitable for grades 9-12. Written by George Orwell and adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan, the production is open for school groups to attend at discounted rates while the evening performance on Friday at 8 p.m. will be open to the general public.

Aquila Theatre's production of 1984 provides a space to appreciate the value of individual thought - an evocative and timely narrative of personal freedom against political repression.

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, 1984 depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies. "Big Brother" is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions. Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.

The resurgence of 1984 marks a widespread desire to understand the present moment by looking back... as a means to look forward. A classic by one of literature's most significant authors, 1984 provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila's bold, ensemble driven, physical style.

The goal for this program is to offer unique and enriching educational experiences for students across grade levels as well as subject areas.

Performances are approximately 90 minutes with optional talkbacks and will cost $10 per student for school groups (financial aid is available). Study guides will be provided for participating teachers. This program is available through BOCES Arts-in-Education catalog.

To book a school group, contact the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at (631) 207-1313 or email BoxOffice@patchoguetheatre.org.





