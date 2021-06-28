Franklin Stage Company Opens Twenty-Fifth Season With History Of Chapel Hall Exhibit

Franklin Stage Company opens their 2021 summer season with an art exhibit entitled Franklin Stage Company and the Evolution of Chapel Hall. An opening party to celebrate the exhibit, which will be permanently installed in the lobby and theater at Chapel Hall, will be held from 3-5 pm on Saturday, July 3, and is open to the public and free of charge.

"We feel very lucky to be able to create this exhibit," said Co-Artistic Director Patricia Buckley, "it gives us a chance to shine a light on FSC's history, and place it in the context of the history of our building and town." The exhibit is funded by the Tri-M Foundation. "We're very happy to sponsor this exhibit, which highlights the vitality of the Franklin community and the important role of Franklin Stage Company in Chapel Hall's history and future," said Matthew Collins, Secretary & Treasurer of Tri-M.

The exhibit displays both the history of the Franklin Stage Company's 25 seasons of theater production, and the history of Chapel Hall, the building where FSC typically holds its summer season, although this year shows will be performed outside on the lawn.

Chapel Hall was built in 1855 as part of the Delaware Literary Institute, a college preparatory school built in Franklin in the 19th century. At its height, the school enrolled over 400 students from the US and abroad. The building, which was originally the chapel and a boys' dormitory of the school, was converted to a Masonic Hall in 1909 and remained as such until 1996, when some citizens of Franklin purchased the building to found the theater.

"Many people ask us the story of our historic building. It's exciting that we can not only tell them the story now, but show them actual images from the town's and our company's history," said Leslie Noble, Co-Artistic Director. "We're very grateful to the Tri-M Foundation for their support, and thrilled to share this work with the community."

No tickets are required to attend the art exhibit. Guests can simply visit Chapel Hall at 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY between 3 pm and 5 pm on Saturday, July 3. Refreshments will be served.

Franklin Stage Company's performance season begins on July 9 and runs through August 29 outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall. Weather permitting. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. For a full list of show offerings and to make reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.